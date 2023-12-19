Selling at speed: The time-saving advantages of home buying companies

Photo courtesy of Binyamin Mellish on Pexels

Opinions expressed by Digital Journal contributors are their own.

Did you know that selling a house can be incredibly stressful? In fact, a survey conducted by insights firm Ipsos in 2019 revealed that 77% of sellers find the process to be quite overwhelming (1% less than those who believe heartbreaks are more stressful).

But here’s the good news — selling at speed and avoiding the typical hassles of the real estate market is now possible, and that’s thanks to home buying companies. By purchasing houses directly, they get you smoothly through transactions sans the usual headaches.

Going for home-buying companies has many advantages in store for you. We’ll unpack these perks so you can weigh if it could be a fit.

Swift transactions

When you’re eager to move and time is of the essence, traditional methods of selling homes often feel like they take forever. However, it need not be the case as companies that buy houses in Knoxville or in your location operate on your timeline.

They’re equipped to close deals within days, not months. What sets them apart? In the real estate market, factors such as buyer demand, mortgage rates, and economic conditions can have an impact on the duration that a home remains on the market. However, home buying companies offer a solution by providing offers, often in cash, and keeping the option to sell the house at a later date. The result? An expedited sales process and reduced reliance on market conditions.

This faster pace is particularly advantageous when faced with circumstances like job relocation or urgent financial needs. That’s not all — you’re also likely to get more of your home if you go down this road than opting to sell it yourself.

According to a report, homes sold with agent assistance fetched an average of $105,000 USD more than those sold by the owner. That’s both speed and value for your investment.

Convenience and ease

Selling a home often entails investments in the form of repairs and upgrades to make it market-ready and ensure it commands a price. Add that to the endless cycle of cleaning, staging, and vacating your home for potential buyers. Apart from being time-consuming, this whole process is also a significant financial weight.

Home buying companies change this narrative by alleviating these burdens. They’ll purchase your house in its current state, regardless of whether it’s in perfect or deteriorated shape. This is extremely beneficial if you don’t have the means or time to make home improvements.

Photo courtesy of PhotoMIX Company on Pexels

Financial predictability

Unforeseen financial surprises are unwelcome (although not uncommon) when selling a home. You want to get rid of them as much as you can. The good thing is home buying companies offer a clear financial path. There are no hidden fees, commission cuts, or unexpected costs that often come with traditional real estate agents.

The offer you receive is straightforward and transparent — nothing more, nothing less. This transparency is invaluable for planning and peace of mind as it ensures that your financial future starts on a foundation. A solid one.

Avoiding market fluctuations

The real estate market can be notoriously unpredictable. Prices go up and down, buyer demand fluctuates, and economic factors play a role.

Home buying companies provide an alternative that remains unaffected by these market variables. Since they typically invest with the intention of holding or flipping the property, they’re less influenced by short-term market fluctuations that would concern homebuyers.

So, whether the market is booming or in a slump, they offer a consistent, reliable buying option. This means even in a buyer’s market, where homes might linger unsold, you have a guaranteed sale option that keeps your plans on track.

Simplified paperwork

When you decide to sell your home, there are documents you may need to gather, such as the sales contract, a professional appraisal report, your mortgage statement (showing the payoff amount), and insurance records.

But that’s not all. You may also need to show up with home inspection reports, home improvement receipts, property tax bills, homeowners association documents, and more. No wonder many people find it stressful.

With home buying companies, all you may need to come up with are the mortgage statement and government-required disclosures. Their agents typically handle the majority of the paperwork, reducing your burden and potential for errors.

This streamlined approach saves time and spares you from the complexities and technicalities of real estate transactions. It’s a straightforward path from signing to sale without the usual mountain of paperwork.

In closing

Hopefully, it’s clear by now that home-buying outfits offer an easy go-to over the old traditional route of listing with an agent. Long story short, if you’re needing to get things done fast and avoid hassles, these buyers can be a good fit.

Of course, don’t forget to weigh options and pick what works best for you. At the end of the day, just trust your gut in assessing what’ll make for the smoothest situation. And if one way’s not feeling right, don’t be shy exploring alternatives.