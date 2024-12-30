Seeking 2025 job search success: Overcoming anxiety

Browsing online with the TCL 50 smartphone. — Image by © Tim Sandle.

The job application process can be both thrilling and nerve-wracking. Stress levels often rise as a person navigates job applications, driven by fears of rejection or uncertainty about the future – especially with anticipated layoffs looming in 2025.

How can these emotions be better managed? The firm Meditopia has shared some advice for tackling the challenges, from application to interview, with Digital Journal. These take the form of four simple strategies.

The advice comes from Fatih Mustafa Çelebi, Co-founder and CEO of Meditopia. She explains: “Sometimes we may not have the courage to apply for a job and sometimes we may try to find another spot for ourselves in another field. We may feel angry, rejected, or sad. These are very natural reactions. However, what’s important here is not the reason for rejection but the meaning we attribute to it.”

Remind Yourself This is a Process

Finding a new job does not happen in just one day. If you are not called for an interview for your first application, do not worry. See if you can view this as just another opportunity to review your application again, seeing what works and what does not.

It’s normal to feel nervous in the face of the uncertainty of the job hunt, so be understanding toward yourself.

Make Sure You’re Properly Prepared

When applying for a job, it is very important to have a CV prepared in the right format. If you are called for an interview after preparing your CV and applying for a job, try to embrace your emotions like anxiety and excitement as it is normal to feel that way.

These emotions can help clarify your purpose, but if you let them consume you, you are more likely to stress yourself out even more.

You will have a higher chance of success if you go into the interview with a calm state of mind.

Consider Each Interview as an Experience

It is important to remember that each job interview is an experience you can learn something from. So, consider both your own conclusion and the feedback given to you by the interviewers as you prepare for future interviews. That way, you can review and tweak things to be better prepared next time.

Growth is important and being able to take in constructive feedback and apply it to your advantage is a skill that takes time.

Embrace the Fear of Rejection

Considering a job interview as a learning experience, whether the outcome is positive or negative, will only serve you in the future. When it comes to work, the rule of “right time, right place” applies. Of course, there’s a suitable job for everyone.