Sean Penn signs deal to help Ukraine refugees

Published

Penn was in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv in late February when the Russian invasion began to shoot a documentary
Penn was in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv in late February when the Russian invasion began to shoot a documentary - Copyright AFP Emmanuel DUNAND
American actor and director Sean Penn on Wednesday signed an agreement for his CORE Foundation to provide help to Ukrainian refugees in Poland.

Under the deal between CORE, which he co-founded, and the municipality of Krakow, the foundation will open an office in the historic southern Polish city and provide educational activities and also convert unoccupied premises to accommodate around 50 refugees, the Polish agency PAP said in a report.

Penn was in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv in late February when the Russian invasion began, to shoot a documentary, the Ukrainian president’s office said at the time.

The double Oscar-winner was photographed attending a government news conference in Kyiv, and could be seen meeting with Volodymyr Zelensky in a video posted to the Ukrainian president’s official Instagram account.

The 61-year-old actor with two Oscars — for “Harvey Milk” and “Mystic River” — is shooting a documentary for Vice Studios, according to NBC News.

Penn has previously attracted controversy as a result of his foray into politics and current affairs, especially after he and Mexican-American actress Kate del Castillo interviewed Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman while he was on the run.

In 2018, Penn was reported to be in Turkey making an as-yet-unreleased documentary about the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the kingdom’s consulate.

‘acteur et réalisateur américain Sean Penn a signé mercredi à Cracovie un accord avec la municipalité de l’ancienne capitale royale portant sur l’aide de sa fondation CORE aux réfugiés ukrainiens.

L’organisation dirigée par l’acteur transmettra à la mairie son savoir-faire pratique acquis lors d’actions similaires et ouvrira un bureau sur place, a rapporté l’agence polonaise PAP.

Son programme prévoit des activités d’éducation, l’organisation d’ateliers et le financement de travaux de rénovation de locaux inoccupés pour y accueillir une cinquantaine de réfugiés. 

Sean Penn se trouvait à Kiev fin février, au moment du déclenchement de l’invasion russe, pour tourner un documentaire sur la situation en Ukraine, selon des informations publiées par la présidence ukrainienne dans les médias sociaux.

Il s’était déjà rendu en Ukraine en novembre et avait rencontré des militaires.

Agé de 61 ans, l’acteur aux deux Oscars – pour “Harvey Milk” et “Mystic River” – tourne un documentaire pour les studios Vice, selon la chaîne NBC News.

In this article:Cinema, conflit, médias, pologne, russie, Ukraie
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

