Scaling the Logistics Ecosystem: Insights from Simon Bullard of moovez

moovez aims to solve a longstanding problem for customers frustrated by outdated moving options.
Photo by Sarah Coleman.
“Uber for moving.”

That’s how Simon Bullard, founder and CEO of moovez (pronounced “move easy”), succinctly describes his innovative platform. Speaking with Digital Journal at Launch Party during Innovation Week YYC, Bullard explained how his company is tackling inefficiencies in the moving industry with a double-sided marketplace that connects customers with vetted operators to move bulky items.

“A couch you just bought off Facebook Marketplace doesn’t fit in your car. You can come to our platform, book a pickup truck, select the number of movers you need, and we’ll help you get it home.”

“Right now, you have two options: You can get a U-Haul and do it yourself, or you can call around to a bunch of different moving companies. And the process is… clunky and friction-filled,” Bullard explained.

By streamlining bookings and vetting movers, moovez ensures that operators provide consistent and reliable service at competitive prices. Bullard envisions a significant impact on the moving industry by optimizing cargo routes to reduce inefficiencies.

“Often, we’ll have movers that have to do a drop-off in Edmonton. But once those items are dropped off, that cargo space is empty, and they have to drive the truck back on an empty load,” he said. “We should be filling up that cargo space with the stuff that needs to come back to Calgary.”

From Beijing to Calgary: Building a tech company in Alberta

Bullard’s entrepreneurial journey began overseas in China, where he spent eight years building businesses in the tech logistics space, including a HelloFresh-style food delivery startup. His inspiration for moovez came from using a convenient moving service in Beijing.

Returning to Canada, he found Calgary’s burgeoning tech ecosystem the ideal environment to launch his company.

“I’ve found Calgary to be, especially among the founders, a very welcoming group. We all want to help each other. We all want each other to succeed,” he shared.

Bullard also praised organizations like Alberta Innovates and Platform Calgary for creating resources and opportunities to help startups scale.

Curious about how Simon Bullard is revolutionizing the moving industry, optimizing logistics, and scaling moovez for national impact? Watch the full interview to learn more about his vision for the future of tech logistics and how Calgary’s ecosystem is driving innovation.

Click below to watch the full interview.

