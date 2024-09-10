Scalability while maintaining operational excellence: Eastview Logistics Group tackles peak delivery season

Nicolas Fuoco. Photo by Lindsey Gibeau

Last-mile delivery companies know that as soon as the first chilled breeze arrives, peak delivery season is near. Eastview Logistics Group has strategies to maintain operational excellence even when demand is at its highest.

From Black Friday until the new year, there’s a frenzy of deliveries. This is peak season in Canada, and it impacts all delivery companies that work with online retailers. And, as e-commerce users in the country have surpassed 38 million people, there seems to be no sign that this year will be any different.

Nicolas Fuoco, founder of the last-mile delivery company Eastview Logistics Group, has seen first-hand the challenges that peak season poses. Keeping up with demand is difficult enough, but the added issue is maintaining operational standards and safety standards.

High turnover rates mean there may not be enough people to handle the spike in deliveries, resulting in drivers working longer hours. That can be a regulatory problem as well as a logistical concern that Fuoco doesn’t want to touch because he knows his drivers have families who want them home for the holidays, too.

It’s not really an option to try to recruit people at the last minute, either. Fuoco’s company performs criminal background checks and driving abstracts to ensure the right people are hired. “Because of government delays, those can take a couple of weeks,” he says. That’s an eternity in the middle of peak season.

Millions of packages have to be delivered safely and quickly across Canada during the holiday season. Nicolas Fuoco is one of the people who has to make that happen, and he goes about the process with fierce dedication.

“I was literally out there with my personal vehicles, along with other members of the operations management team, driving up to my drivers to take a little extra off their loads and doing deliveries ourselves,” Fuoco says. “So we were there in the dark delivering packages to customers to help alleviate the workload from our team.”

This team spirit is what has made it easier for Eastview Logistics Group to navigate the spikes in demand. With more than 175 employees in peak seasons, the company manages to stave off the percentage of turnover that competitors face — and that’s all down to Fuoco’s focus on maintaining a collaborative environment that is not all about the bottom line.

During these intense peak seasons, one of the first things that go overboard, Fuoco shares, is safety. People want their packages, and companies push last-mile drivers to get them to their destination in time. That’s not always feasible while maintaining safety standards. For Fuoco, that’s unacceptable.

He has strict protocols in place and ensures that his drivers feel safe at all times as they do their jobs. He prioritizes having a positive culture, which he knows will translate into hardworking and invested employees.

Nicolas Fuoco is already gearing up for the holiday season by vetting new drivers and enforcing the collaborative spirit that makes Eastview Logistics Group so unique.

“Success doesn’t happen because of one person,” he states. “I am the company’s founder, yes, but the team has helped it grow every step of the way.”

Whether he’s helping deliver packages in his own vehicle or ensuring his drivers are safe, Fuoco’s dedication to teamwork is always apparent, and that’s something that his drivers reward with the kind of extra-mile loyalty that has helped Eastview Logistics Group surpass many of its competitors.