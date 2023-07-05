Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Saudi says oil cuts show not at odds with Russia

Saudi Arabia on Wednesday dismissed talk of discord with oil ally Russia, praising their coordinated decisions.
AFP

Published

Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman sought to reject 'cynical' observers who see rifts in his country's ties with Russia
Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman sought to reject 'cynical' observers who see rifts in his country's ties with Russia - Copyright AFP/File Philip FONG
Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman sought to reject 'cynical' observers who see rifts in his country's ties with Russia - Copyright AFP/File Philip FONG

Saudi Arabia on Wednesday dismissed talk of discord with oil ally Russia, praising their coordinated decisions to remove barrels from the market in efforts to prop up prices.

Oil producers are grappling with falling prices and high market volatility amid fears of global economic slowdown and the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which has upended economies worldwide.

On Monday, Riyadh said that it would extend a production reduction of one million barrels per day (bpd), which began in July, to August to boost prices.

At the same time, its ally in the OPEC+ group of oil producers, Russia, decided to slash exports by 500,000 bpd in August.

Speaking at an OPEC seminar in Vienna on Wednesday, Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said the coordinated announcement was “quite telling”.

“Part of what we have done with the help of our colleagues from Russia was also to mitigate the cynical side of the spectators on what is going on between Saudi Arabia and Russia,” he added.

Moscow and Riyadh have not always talked with one voice regarding oil quotas, with Russia less enthusiastic than Saudi Arabia about cutting production as it needs the revenue amid its war in Ukraine and Western sanctions.

The latest cuts, however, have failed to drive up international oil prices.

Analysts say the kingdom needs oil to be priced at $80 per barrel to balance its budget, which is well above recent averages.

Brent North Sea crude, the international benchmark, was trading at around $75 per barrel on Wednesday.

Estimates show that Russia, on the other hand, is far from reducing its production by the volume promised, and is concentrating on Asian markets such as India and China.

Faced with these accusations, OPEC+ has called on “independent sources” to verify Russia’s figures, said the Saudi minister.

Moscow has “committed to this exercise and they are going to be doing it on a monthly basis”, he insisted.

Asked about the markets’ muted reaction to the recent production cuts, Prince Abdulaziz called for patience as he deplored the prevailing “negativism”.

“We will do whatever is necessary, whatever it takes” to stabilise prices, he added.

OPEC did not invite journalists from three major financial news outlets — Bloomberg, Reuters and The Wall Street Journal — to cover the talks.

In this article:Energy, Oil, Opec, Russia, Saudi
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Amelina was a rising star in Ukrainian literature and won award for her novels. — © AFP Amelina was a rising star in Ukrainian literature and won award for her novels. — © AFP

World

Kyiv bids farewell to writer killed in Russian strike

Inside Kyiv’s St Michael’s cathedral, mourners gathered Tuesday to bid farewell to Ukrainian writer Victoria Amelina.

16 hours ago
Argentine President Alberto Fernandez (L) and his Brazilian counterpart Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva have spoken out against new conditions for an EU-Mercosur free trade deal Argentine President Alberto Fernandez (L) and his Brazilian counterpart Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva have spoken out against new conditions for an EU-Mercosur free trade deal

World

Argentina, Brazil take aim at EU’s environmental trade deal conditions

The grouping, founded in 1991, represents 62 percent of South America's population and 67 percent of the continent's gross domestic product.

20 hours ago
Former prime minister Boris Johnson insists the events were lawful and not in breach of Covid rules Former prime minister Boris Johnson insists the events were lawful and not in breach of Covid rules

World

No new ‘Partygate’ probe against UK’s Johnson: police

Former prime minister Boris Johnson insists the events were lawful and not in breach of Covid rules - Copyright AFP JOSE LUIS ROCABoris Johnson...

21 hours ago
Climate change is causing more frequent and intense weather extremes Climate change is causing more frequent and intense weather extremes

Business

We may be underestimating the climate risk to crops: researchers

Climate change is causing more frequent and intense weather extremes - Copyright AFP/File BEN STANSALLKelly MACNAMARAThe risks of harvest failures in multiple global breadbaskets...

23 hours ago