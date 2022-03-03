Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Satellite operator OneWeb suspends Baikonur launches

Published

OneWeb has been working to complete the construction of a constellation of low earth orbit satellites to provide enhanced broadband and other services around the globe
OneWeb has been working to complete the construction of a constellation of low earth orbit satellites to provide enhanced broadband and other services around the globe - Copyright AFP Ishara S. KODIKARA
OneWeb has been working to complete the construction of a constellation of low earth orbit satellites to provide enhanced broadband and other services around the globe - Copyright AFP Ishara S. KODIKARA

Global satellite communications company OneWeb announced on Thursday that its board had voted to suspend all launches from Russia’s Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.

Russia’s space agency Roscosmos has sought guarantees from OneWeb and Europe’s Arianespace that satellites it plans to launch this year will not be used for military purposes.

It also demanded the UK government give up its stake in OneWeb because of what it said was London’s “hostile position on Russia”.

But UK Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng late Wednesday said the government was not selling its share and on Thursday welcomed the company’s suspension of launches.

“The UK Government supports OneWeb’s decision,” he wrote on Twitter.

“In light of Russia’s illegal and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, we are reviewing our participation in all further projects involving Russian collaboration.”

Roscosmos imposed a deadline for 1830 GMT on Friday for OneWeb to provide “exhaustive legally binding guarantees”. 

Otherwise, it added, a planned launch of a Soyuz with 36 satellites on Saturday would be cancelled.

OneWeb has been working to complete the construction of a constellation of low earth orbit satellites to provide enhanced broadband and other services around the globe.

The company is aiming for its global commercial internet service to be operational by next year, supported by some 650 satellites.

A Soyuz rocket, operated by Arianespace, blasted 24 satellites into space for OneWeb on February 10 from the Guiana Space Centre in French Guiana.

Arianespace has worked with Russia for nearly two decades, and is under contract to make 16 Soyuz launches between December 2020 and the end of this year.

On February 26, Russia suspended space launches from French Guiana and withdrew technical personnel in response to EU sanctions over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

In this article:Britain, Conflict, Kazakhstan, Russia, satellite, Ukraine
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Russia's foreign minister Sergei Lavrov has transformed in the last years from a urbane master of diplomacy respected even by foes to a Kremlin attack weapon Russia's foreign minister Sergei Lavrov has transformed in the last years from a urbane master of diplomacy respected even by foes to a Kremlin attack weapon

World

Russia’s king of diplomacy becomes sanctioned pariah

Sergei Lavrov, a staunch defender of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, he now finds himself sanctioned and blocked from travelling to the West.

20 hours ago

World

Burning cargo ship with luxury cars sinks in mid-Atlantic

The Felicity Ace was carrying about 4,000 cars from Germany to the United States. The ship sank on Tuesday.

20 hours ago
At the Palanca border post between Ukraine and Moldova, the flow of refugees shows no sign of slowing At the Palanca border post between Ukraine and Moldova, the flow of refugees shows no sign of slowing

World

Fleeing Ukrainians reach Moldova to escape Russian bombs

After spending days in a basement in fear of Russian bombs in southern Ukraine, 15-year-old Arsen and his mother Irina reached Moldova.

17 hours ago

World

Nearly 875,000 refugees have fled Ukraine conflict: UN

The number of refugees fleeing the conflict in Ukraine has surged to nearly 875,000, UN figures showed, as fighting intensified.

23 hours ago