Saravanan Muniraj wins a 2024 Global Recognition Award for work in the insurance industry

Photo courtesy of Saravanan Muniraj

Saravanan Muniraj, a senior software developer at Citizens Property Insurance Corporation, has been recognized for his work in the insurance industry, receiving the 2024 Global Recognition Award and a Bronze Globee as Technical IT Professional of the Year in the 2024 Golden Bridge Awards.

Through his years of experience, Muniraj is dedicated to developing dependable, user-friendly digital platforms, ensuring they perform reliably under various conditions and provide an accessible and inclusive experience for all users. He emphasizes the importance of technology serving all individuals, designing web pages that follow the Website Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG). This guarantees users with disabilities can benefit from the services provided by Citizens Property Insurance Corporation.

Enhancing digital transformation in insurance

Muniraj has assisted the insurance industry in adopting new technologies. His work has provided solutions to the sector’s challenges, such as regulatory changes, rising competition, and growing consumer demands.

In April 2024, Muniraj led the redesign of Citizens Property Insurance Corporation’s website. The project was to create a platform capable of handling high traffic during catastrophe seasons without compromising user experience. “We design our pages for accessibility, using scripts to check for broken links and ensure compliance with WCAG standards,” Muniraj explains the process. “This ensures the website remains functional and responsive under demanding conditions.”

The new website, featuring a modern, user-friendly layout with intuitive navigation, improved user engagement and enhanced the website’s search engine visibility. “With the new layout, visitors can easily find the information they need. Whether they are looking for specific services, products, or information, they’ll find it quickly,” Muniraj remarks.

Muniraj also developed a user-friendly content management system that enables non-technical staff to update and publish content on the website. He says, “Simplifying the content management process ensures our website remains current and relevant, with up-to-date information readily available to all users.” This approach promotes continuous improvement and adaptability to meet the changing needs of its users.

Promoting knowledge and progress in insurance technology

Muniraj actively engages with the technology community, generously sharing his expertise and insights to encourage growth and progress. He has published articles on cybersecurity, cloud optimization, and artificial intelligence (AI) integration, and pieces of it are found in outlets like Computer.org, DZone, and the US Cybersecurity Magazine, covering topics from AI and accessibility to developing apps with cybersecurity in mind.

In addition to his technical achievements, Muniraj actively engages in industry conferences and workshops, where he shares his insights and learns from peers. His participation in these events enhances his expertise and helps drive collaborative advancements within the insurance technology sector.

Looking back at his journey, Muniraj ponders, “Technical architecture is about creating solutions that are flexible and durable, able to adapt to our clients’ needs.”

At Citizens Property Insurance Corporation, Muniraj has helped improve web accessibility and system design. His dedication to adopting new technologies allows the industry to address emerging challenges. As AI, digital transformation, and new insurance models advance, Muniraj’s efforts help make insurance easier to use and more dependable.