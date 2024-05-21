Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Sanofi allies with OpenAI, Formation Bio for AI use in drug development

AFP

Published

AI is playing an ever greater role in developing new medicines, as well as identifying new applications for existing drugs.
AI is playing an ever greater role in developing new medicines, as well as identifying new applications for existing drugs. - Copyright AFP/File OLIVIER MORIN
AI is playing an ever greater role in developing new medicines, as well as identifying new applications for existing drugs. - Copyright AFP/File OLIVIER MORIN

French pharmaceutical company Sanofi announced Tuesday a partnership with ChatGPT-founder OpenAI and US biotech firm Formation Bio to accelerate the use of artificial intelligence in developing drugs.

AI is playing an ever greater role in developing new medicines, as well as identifying new applications for existing drugs. 

It can be used for example to find new molecules more quickly and to improve clinical tests by vetting which patients would be most likely to respond to treatments.

By combining their resources, the three companies “can reimagine drug development in the pharma industry,” said Benjamine Liu, chief executive of Formation Bio.

Sanofi has in recent years cooperated on AI with biotechnology companies such as Owkin, Exscientia, Insilico Medicine, Amunix Pharmaceuticals, Atomwise and Aqemia.

In a statement, Sanofi said: “The three teams will bring together data, software and tuned models to develop custom, purpose-built solutions across the drug development lifecycle.”

“Sanofi will leverage this partnership to provide access to proprietary data to develop AI models as it continues on its path to becoming the first biopharma company powered by AI at scale,” it said. 

OpenAI “will contribute access to cutting-edge AI capabilities, including the ability to fine-tune models, deep AI expertise and dedicated thought partnership and resources.”

In this article:AI, France, openai, pharmaceutical, sanofi, Tech, US
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Of all the tech giants, Microsoft has pushed the most aggressively to infuse the powers of generative AI into its products Of all the tech giants, Microsoft has pushed the most aggressively to infuse the powers of generative AI into its products

Tech & Science

Op-Ed: Here comes the first wave of AI hardware whether anyone likes it or not

OK, now find someone with a clue to make any of this plausible to a broken economy.

6 mins ago
The explosive growth of generative AI has sparked fears about its safety The explosive growth of generative AI has sparked fears about its safety

Tech & Science

South Korea, Britain host AI summit with safety top of agenda

The explosive growth of generative AI has sparked fears about its safety - Copyright AFP/File Stefani REYNOLDSSouth Korea and Britain kick off a major...

23 hours ago
Wall Street rose on AI optimism Thursday after the release of the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index offered traders some relief Wall Street rose on AI optimism Thursday after the release of the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index offered traders some relief

Business

US inflation fight will take ‘further time’: senior Fed official

The US Feds should keep interest rates at their current elevated levels for longer than previously expected due to disappointing inflation data.

23 hours ago
Criminal groups are shifting from 'very risky' drug trafficking to lucrative fraud, the EU's chief prosecutor Laura Kovesi says Criminal groups are shifting from 'very risky' drug trafficking to lucrative fraud, the EU's chief prosecutor Laura Kovesi says

Tech & Science

Cybersecurity alert #1: Costly scams for consumers to be aware of

Criminals use skimming devices installed on ATMs to steal card information and PINs from unsuspecting users.

16 hours ago