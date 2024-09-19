Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Sales of US existing homes slip slightly in August

AFP

Published

US existing home sales slipped 2.5 percent in August from July, according to industry data
US existing home sales slipped 2.5 percent in August from July, according to industry data - Copyright AFP/File Patrick T. Fallon
US existing home sales slipped 2.5 percent in August from July, according to industry data - Copyright AFP/File Patrick T. Fallon

Sales of previously owned US homes fell in August, according to industry data released Thursday, but lower mortgage rates and growing supply were likely to boost the industry.

Existing home sales dropped 2.5 percent last month from July to an annual rate of 3.86 million, seasonally adjusted, said the National Association of Realtors (NAR). 

This was largely in line with the 3.90 million consensus that analysts expected.

“Home sales were disappointing again in August, but the recent development of lower mortgage rates coupled with increasing inventory is a powerful combination that will provide the environment for sales to move higher in future months,” said NAR chief economist Lawrence Yun.

Homebuyers in the United States have been grappling with a sharp rise in mortgage rates after the US central bank rapidly lifted the benchmark lending rate in 2022 to tackle inflation.

But with growing expectations that the Federal Reserve was going to pivot to rate cuts after holding rates at a decades-high level for months, mortgage rates have also shifted lower.

The popular 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.2 percent as of September 12, according to mortgage finance firm Freddie Mac — reaching the lowest level since February 2023.

A year ago, the rate was around 7.2 percent.

On Wednesday, the Fed kicked off a process of easing monetary policy with a bold half-percentage-point rate reduction, adding to expectations that mortgage rates would fall further.

– Constrained supply? –

“Existing home sales fell to a 10-month low in August, but forward looking indicators like mortgage applications point to a pickup in sales in September and October,” said economist Nancy Vanden Houten of Oxford Economics.

But Oliver Allen of Pantheon Macroeconomics cautioned that a mortgage rate of six percent remains “well above the average rate of about four percent on the stock of existing mortgages.”

“So moving home and taking out a new mortgage still requires a prohibitive jump in monthly payments for most current homeowners,” he said in a note.

“As such, a constrained supply of existing homes for sale will continue to hold back sales,” Allen added.

Compared with a year ago, NAR data showed that existing home sales were 4.2 percent down in August.

The median price increased 3.1 percent from August 2023 to $416,700, with all four US regions seeing price jumps.

Yun told a media call on Thursday that although home sales are struggling, home prices remained high.

In this article:Economy, estate, indicator, Rate, real, US
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Business

YouTube launches new TV-focused tools for creators

YouTube beefed up tools for creators as it competes with streaming rivals such as Netflix on the biggest screen in most homes: the television.

11 hours ago

Life

Where do we not want to live? US states compared

California is second in the ranking of the U.S. states people want to move from the most, with 658 movers per capita.

18 hours ago
India plans to expand domestic coal mining to meet growing power demand India plans to expand domestic coal mining to meet growing power demand

Business

India coal expansion risks massive methane growth: report

India plans to expand domestic coal mining to meet growing power demand - Copyright AFP/File ETIENNE LAURENT, EVARISTO SA India’s plans to expand coal...

20 hours ago
Kurt Campbell, now the US deputy secretary of state, speaks next to senior South Korean official Kim Tae-hyo in Seoul in July 2023 Kurt Campbell, now the US deputy secretary of state, speaks next to senior South Korean official Kim Tae-hyo in Seoul in July 2023

World

China the top challenge in US history, top diplomat says

Kurt Campbell, now the US deputy secretary of state, speaks next to senior South Korean official Kim Tae-hyo in Seoul in July 2023 -...

19 hours ago