Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Sales of new US homes lowest in around two years: govt

AFP

Published

US-HOUSING
US-HOUSING - Copyright AFP/File Ludovic MARIN
US-HOUSING - Copyright AFP/File Ludovic MARIN

New home sales in the United States fell short of analyst expectations in October, hitting the lowest rate since late 2022, according to government data released Tuesday, with mortgage rates ticking up during the month.

Sales of new homes came in at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 610,000 last month, Commerce Department data showed, down 17.3 percent from September.

The September rate was notably higher at 738,000, and analysts had expected a smaller cooling to 718,000 according to Briefing.com.

The property maket is sensitive to interest rate changes and took a hit after the Federal Reserve quickly hiked the benchmark lending rate in 2022 to stamp out surging inflation.

With homeowners reluctant to sell their existing properties, though, sales of new homes got a boost from spillover demand.

The figure in October was the lowest since late 2022, and comes as the popular 30-year fixed-rate mortgage edged up in the month.

The median sales price of new homes last month, meanwhile, climbed to $437,300, said the Commerce Department.

“High mortgage rates and prices continue to impact affordability,” said economists Carl Weinberg and Rubeela Farooqi of High Frequency Economics.

While the Fed has started lowering interest rates, providing some support to the housing sector in time to come, “anyone who can postpone a home purchase probably will, to realize even lower mortgage rates six or 12 months from now,” they added in a note.

Economists expect it will take time for the housing sector to recover from the period of high interest rates.

In this article:Economy, estate, indicator, real, US
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Digital Journal Interviews Digital Journal Interviews

Tech & Science

Calgary Innovation Week goes all-in on AI, equity, collaboration and emerging tech

Calgary goes all in on tech, and everything else you missed at #InnovationWeekYYC.

1 hour ago

Life

Best US cities for working parents revealed

10 metrics were divided into three categories: education, work and health, and environment.

19 hours ago

Tech & Science

Transforming control rooms: How technology enhances efficiency in manufacturing

The ultimate goal of the control room is to use predictive analytics to proactively prevent all emerging issues.

19 hours ago
Olympic gold medalist Bobby Finke Olympic gold medalist Bobby Finke

Sports

Review: Bobby Finke and Torri Huske win big at the 2024 Golden Goggle Awards

On Saturday, November 23rd, the 21st annual Golden Goggle Awards were held in Indianapolis, Indiana. Bobby Finke and Torri Huske emerged as the biggest...

22 hours ago