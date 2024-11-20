Ryde partners with tennis star Sarah Pang to launch new program for Singaporean talent

Photo courtesy of Ryde

Ryde, the Singapore-based mobility app best known for its carpooling services, has introduced a new initiative aimed at uplifting local talent. The company has tapped professional tennis player Sarah Pang as the first beneficiary of its Ryde Empowers program, a strategic move that reflects the company’s efforts to invest in Singapore’s rising stars.

Pang, who has gained international recognition for her grit and determination, embodies the spirit of resilience that Ryde hopes to nurture through this initiative. After years of juggling multiple jobs and self-funding her training in Spain, Pang fought her way onto the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) rankings, a feat few achieve. Now, with Ryde’s backing, she continues her journey on the global tennis circuit, all while giving back to the Singaporean community by mentoring young people and sharing her story.

The partnership between Ryde and Pang is more than just a sponsorship deal—it’s a reflection of the company’s desire to empower individuals facing uphill battles, much like Pang’s own journey in tennis. “Sarah’s resilience mirrors our own startup journey,” said Terence Zou, CEO and founder of Ryde, in a statement. “We hope to help her achieve her dreams and inspire others with her story.”

An unconventional road to success

Sarah Pang’s story is one of perseverance. After 15 years of hard work, she broke into the WTA rankings—an accomplishment reserved for the world’s top 1% of tennis players. But Pang’s success didn’t come easily. She trained at a tennis academy in Spain, often working 12 to 15 hours a day just to cover the cost of her coaching. Despite these challenges, she remained steadfast in her pursuit of becoming a professional athlete.

Today, Pang competes on the World Tennis Tour, continuing to raise funds independently to represent Singapore at international events. Her recent selection as a fellow in the U.S. State Department’s Global Sports Mentorship Program, where she was recognized as one of 16 emerging female leaders in sports worldwide, underscores the global potential of her career.

Speaking on her partnership with Ryde, Pang expressed her excitement. “It’s so wonderful to see a local company forward-thinking about Singapore’s talent and our country’s collective future,” she said.

Ryde Empowers isn’t just about supporting athletes like Pang. The program aims to foster growth across various sectors, including the arts, community leadership, and other forms of talent. It’s a comprehensive initiative that focuses on three main pillars: raising public awareness about local talent, sharing inspiring stories to connect individuals with sponsors, and providing financial backing to help them focus on their growth and international exposure.

Zou’s vision for Ryde Empowers is to contribute to a stronger and more engaged Singaporean community, with the company playing a role in supporting the country’s top performers. “By supporting talents like Sarah, we hope to not only help them succeed but to create a ripple effect that inspires others in Singapore to pursue their dreams,” Zou said.



As a company that’s dedicated to making a positive impact on the lives of Singaporeans, this initiative positions Ryde as a leader in social responsibility within Singapore’s tech sector, something that can’t be understated in a competitive market. “Supporting local talent enhances Ryde’s reputation as a socially responsible company,” Zou said. “It helps us build stronger customer relationships and reinforces our commitment to community development.”

The company’s motivation for this program goes beyond corporate social responsibility. Ryde sees Ryde Empowers as a way to align itself with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, particularly those related to health and well-being, and reducing inequalities. By supporting underrepresented talents, Ryde aims to strengthen both its brand and its community.

A call for more Singaporean talent

Ryde is actively seeking more talents to join its Ryde Empowers program. The company is encouraging Singaporeans with exceptional achievements in their respective fields—whether it be sports, arts, or community service—to apply. Applicants will be assessed on their accomplishments, potential for long-term growth, and their contributions to the community.

For Pang, her partnership with Ryde is just another milestone in a long journey that’s far from over. As she continues to compete on the World Tennis Tour, she remains a shining example of what can be achieved with determination and the right support.

Ryde’s backing of Pang is more than just a sponsorship—it’s a bet on Singapore’s future talent, and the company hopes that its new initiative will inspire many more like her to pursue their dreams.