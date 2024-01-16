Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Ryanair boss says reassured by Boeing on 737 MAX safety

AFP

Published

Ryanair flies exclusively Boeing 737 jets
Ryanair flies exclusively Boeing 737 jets - Copyright AFP -
Ryanair flies exclusively Boeing 737 jets - Copyright AFP -

Ryanair on Tuesday welcomed improved quality controls at US aircraft manufacturer Boeing and announced its own enhanced checks, after a major safety issue.

An Alaska Airlines-operated Boeing 737 MAX made an emergency landing earlier this month after a panel blew out after takeoff.

As a result, the US air safety regulator ordered some planes to be grounded and immediate inspections, hitting hundreds of flights. 

Ryanair’s chief executive Michael O’Leary said the Irish airline had met Boeing representatives last week.

They were told they would “significantly further increase” engineers performing control checks on the production line, he told a news conference in London on Tuesday.

“We’re doubling up our engineering oversight of the Boeing quality as well,” he added.

O’Leary said his confidence in Boeing had “dramatically improved and increased” since David Calhoun became president and chief executive in 2020.

“We have been loud in our complaints about Boeing’s lack of quality control over the last two years,” he added.

“We have seen a marked improvement in the quality of the aircraft deliveries.”

Low-cost carrier Ryanair is a major Boeing client and only operates with Boeing 737s but it has complained several times about delivery delays.

Its subsidiary Lauda Europe has several Airbus A320 aircraft.

O’Leary insisted the Boeing MAX, which was grounded for two years after two crashes in 2018 and 2019, is “the safest aircraft flying”.

“It is certainly the most audited, most checked, most regulated aircraft ever made. But they can’t have these kind of mistakes,” he added.

Ryanair in November announced a sharp increase in first-half results, driven in particular by “record” summer traffic and rising prices.

In this article:Accident, aéronautique, Aerospace, Aviation, Enterprises, gb, irlande, USA
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Roger Lynch CEO of Condé Nast had said the company whose outlets include Vogue and The New Yorker would lay off five percent of its total staff, about 300 employees Roger Lynch CEO of Condé Nast had said the company whose outlets include Vogue and The New Yorker would lay off five percent of its total staff, about 300 employees

Entertainment

Layoffs at music outlet Pitchfork as Conde Nast merges it with GQ

Conde Nast is merging the popular digital music publication Pitchfork with the men's magazine GQ, a decision that has triggered anger.

20 hours ago
An Apple Watch 9 displays blood-oxygen level detection settings An Apple Watch 9 displays blood-oxygen level detection settings

Business

Apple hit again with US ban in watch patent feud

A federal appeals court on ordered Apple to halt the US sale of its latest smartwatch models in a feud over patents with health...

20 hours ago
Singaporean transport minister S. Iswaran (centre L) leaves court after an appearance on Thursday Singaporean transport minister S. Iswaran (centre L) leaves court after an appearance on Thursday

World

Singapore transport minister resigns over corruption charges

Singaporean transport minister S. Iswaran (centre L) leaves court after an appearance on Thursday - Copyright AFP Catherine LAICatherine LAISingapore’s prime minister announced on...

15 hours ago
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken delivers a speech during a session of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos on January 17, 2024 US Secretary of State Antony Blinken delivers a speech during a session of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos on January 17, 2024

World

Blinken to refocus on Africa as Russia, China make gains

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken delivers a speech during a session of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos on January 17, 2024...

4 hours ago