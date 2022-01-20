Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Russia’s central bank calls for crypto crackdown

The Russian central bank proposed
cracking down on cryptocurrencies, a move which could disrupt the burgeoning virtual money sector.

Published

Russia is one of the world's largest crypto-mining nations, but the activity could soon be banned. — © AFP
Russia is one of the world's largest crypto-mining nations, but the activity could soon be banned. — © AFP

The Russian central bank proposed Thursday cracking down on cryptocurrencies, a move which if adopted could disrupt the burgeoning virtual money sector as Russia is one of the largest crypto-mining nations in the world.

Russian authorities have for years criticised cryptocurrencies over fears they can be used for illegal activities and have called for regulation.

Authorities granted cryptocurrencies legal status in 2020, but their use in payments was never authorised.

The Bank of Russia called Thursday for reinforcing the ban on cryptocurrency payments, banning crypto-mining, and tightening laws on trading virtual money.

“The use of cryptocurrencies creates significant threats to the well-being of Russian citizens and the stability of the financial system,” a report published by the central bank said.

It added that the swift growth of cryptocurrencies is driven by “speculative demand” that leads to the forming of a “bubble”.

The report added that cryptos resemble financial “pyramid schemes” because their value increases with the emergence of new players on the market.

It estimated the annual transaction volume of Russian citizens at $5 billion.

Bloomberg earlier cited sources as saying that Russia’s domestic security agency, the FSB, had lobbied central bank head Elvira Nabiulina for a ban.

The FSB cited concerns over Russians frequently using the hard-to-trace transactions to support “undesirable organisations”, such as opposition groups.

In this article:Bitcoin, Crypto, Finance, Russia
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

World

Op-Ed: Drop in COVID infection rate in Sydney, yes or no — The thankless task of COVID stats

Any statistician will tell you that the real problem with stats is getting them right and drawing the proper inferences.

21 hours ago
Brazil opens 5G tender, seeking $9 bn in investment Brazil opens 5G tender, seeking $9 bn in investment

World

Airlines worldwide scrap or change flights to the U.S. over 5G dispute

Airlines across the world, including the long-haul carrier Emirates, rushed Wednesday to cancel or change flights heading to the U.S.

21 hours ago

Business

Op-Ed: The antiquated alleged business practices of Trump vs New York AG

Should the Smithsonian investigate? A tale of ancient valuation practices

19 hours ago

Tech & Science

The color purple: New tactics on the cybersecurity front

Purple teaming helps defenders understand and more effectively identify and prevent those malicious techniques.

21 hours ago