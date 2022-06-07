Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Russian superyacht in Fiji handed to US authorities

A Fiji court on Tuesday handed a Russian superyacht to US authorities and said it can be removed from the Pacific nation.

Published

FBI agents boarded the Amadea soon after its arrival at the Fijian port of Lautoka in mid-April
FBI agents boarded the Amadea soon after its arrival at the Fijian port of Lautoka in mid-April - Copyright US DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE/AFP -
FBI agents boarded the Amadea soon after its arrival at the Fijian port of Lautoka in mid-April - Copyright US DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE/AFP -

A Fiji court on Tuesday handed a Russian superyacht to US authorities and said it can be removed from the Pacific nation, ending a contested eight-week stay.

The $300 million Amadea, linked by the United States to billionaire Russian politician Suleiman Kerimov, a target of sanctions, was impounded on arrival in Fiji in April at Washington’s request.

Supreme Court President and Chief Justice Kamal Kumar on Tuesday dismissed an application lodged last week by the vessel’s registered owners, Millemarin Investments, to delay execution of the court order.

Director of Public Prosecutions Christopher Pryde said the judge’s ruling meant a US Justice Department warrant to seize the boat had been accepted.

“The decision acknowledges Fiji’s commitment to respecting international mutual assistance requests and Fiji’s international obligations,” Pryde said in a statement.

“The court accepted the validity of the US warrant and agreed that issues concerning money laundering and ownership need to be decided in the court of original jurisdiction, in this case, the US District Court of Columbia.

“The Amadea has been handed over to US authorities and will now leave Fiji.”

It ends a drawn-out legal process in which Fijian defence lawyer Feizel Haniff had denied Kerimov was the owner and argued that the Fijian law under which the 348-foot (106-metre) Amadea was detained did not allow the United States to take it away.

Haniff earlier filed appeals arguing the boat’s real owner was Eduard Khudainatov, a wealthy Russian not under sanctions.

The United States sanctioned Kerimov in 2018 for alleged money laundering, and he has since been further sanctioned by several countries as well as the European Union following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

FBI agents boarded the Amadea soon after its arrival at the Fijian port of Lautoka in mid-April.

In the US warrant to seize the vessel, the section listing reasons to believe Kerimov is the yacht’s owner was partly blacked out.

The warrant said ownership was transferred to Millemarin Investments in August 2021 and the seizure was based on probable “violations of US law, including the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, money laundering and conspiracy”.

The yacht has a helipad, pool, jacuzzi and “winter garden” on deck, according to tracking website superyachtfan.com.

In this article:Amadea, Fiji, Russia, Sanction, US
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

World

Op-Ed: Russia’s Great Anti-Patriotic War; fighting for the wealth of criminals, not Russia

The decay is the system. There is no “Russia” as such anymore.

24 hours ago

Business

Asian markets mixed as US jobs data give Fed room to hike rates

Asian markets were mixed Monday following a steep drop on Wall Street in response to a forecast-topping US jobs report.

23 hours ago
Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich has been hit with sanctions since Russia's war in Ukraine began Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich has been hit with sanctions since Russia's war in Ukraine began

World

US orders seizure of two aircraft owned by Russian oligarch Abramovich

The US Justice Department ordered the seizure Monday of two aircraft owned by Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich.

12 hours ago
French President Emmanuel Macron is trying to mediate between Russia and Ukraine. French President Emmanuel Macron is trying to mediate between Russia and Ukraine.

World

Macron draws new wave of criticism over Russia comments

French President Emmanuel Macron has sparked a new wave of criticism and incomprehension over his calls to avoid humiliating Russia in Ukraine.

21 hours ago