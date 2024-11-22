Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Russian ruble hits lowest level against dollar since March 2022

AFP

Published

The Russian currency has been highly volatile throughout Moscow's near three-year military offensive on Ukraine, reacting dramatically to developments on the battlefield and Western sanctions
The Russian currency has been highly volatile throughout Moscow's near three-year military offensive on Ukraine, reacting dramatically to developments on the battlefield and Western sanctions - Copyright AFP Pau BARRENA
The Russian currency has been highly volatile throughout Moscow's near three-year military offensive on Ukraine, reacting dramatically to developments on the battlefield and Western sanctions - Copyright AFP Pau BARRENA

The Russian ruble slumped on Friday to its lowest level against the US dollar since March 2022, a day after Moscow fired a hypersonic missile on Ukraine and Washington sanctioned a key Russian bank.

The Russian currency has been highly volatile throughout Moscow’s near three-year military offensive on Ukraine, reacting dramatically to developments on the battlefield and Western sanctions.

The central bank set its official exchange rate for the ruble at 102.58 against the US dollar, data published on its website showed, the lowest level since 24 March 2022, a month after the start of the conflict.

The latest lurch lower came hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin said Moscow had fired a new generation hypersonic missile at Ukraine.

The Kremlin leader implied the new missile was nuclear-capable and said Moscow saw the United States and its European allies as legitimate targets.

Threatening “decisive” retaliation to any further escalation, Putin said the Ukraine conflict had taken on “elements of a global character.”

Analysts said the currency had been hit hard by the United States on Thursday announcing sanctions on Russian lender Gazprombank, widely used to handle Moscow’s international energy payments.

“There is a significant risk that the weakening of the ruble will continue,” said Yevgeny Kogan, a professor at Moscow’s Higher School of Economics.

Sanctioned Russian banks cannot conduct any transactions that touch the US financial system in any way.

Such is the importance of access to the US that even non-Western banks and companies typically automatically halt deals with sanctioned entities.

“Eventually new international payment chains will be built, but until that process is completed, export revenues may temporarily decline. So the ruble is likely to depreciate in the coming months,” Kogan added in a post on Telegram.

Before launching its full-scale offensive on Ukraine, the Russian currency traded at around 75-80 against the US dollar.

The official rate, set by the central bank and based on trading data, fell to a record low of 120 in March 2022, before starting to recover.

Russia’s ability to redirect its crucial oil and gas exports away from Europe has provided support to the ruble throughout the conflict.

In this article:Conflict, Economy, ruble, Russia, Ukraine News
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Intrapraneur Intrapraneur

Tech & Science

Innovation from within: Why intrapreneurs are essential for success

Leaders set the tone for how innovation is perceived. If there’s no psychological safety to share ideas or take risks, intrapreneurs won’t thrive.

23 hours ago
Katanya Kuntz Katanya Kuntz

Tech & Science

Fly my encrypted data to the moon — or to the Canadian Space Agency’s first quantum communication satellite anyways

In quantum physics, one of the “basic” rules is that a particle can exist in multiple places, simultaneously

20 hours ago

Tech & Science

Alberta’s tech community celebrated their best and brightest at the Start Alberta 2024 Tech Awards

Christa Hill of Tacit Edge took home the Impact Award. - Photo by Jennifer Friesen, Digital JournalIn an auditorium nestled in the midst of...

5 hours ago
'WoW' was an instant success upon its release in 2004, quickly attracting several million players worldwide  'WoW' was an instant success upon its release in 2004, quickly attracting several million players worldwide 

Business

‘World of Warcraft’ still going strong as it celebrates 20 years

As it celebrates its 20th birthday, online video game "World of Warcraft" has demonstrated a rare longevity.

24 hours ago