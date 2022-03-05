Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Russia-Ukraine conflict escalation would cause ‘devastating’ economic damage: IMF

The IMF warned that global economic impacts of the war in Ukraine would be “all the more devastating” should the conflict escalate.

Published

The International Monetary Fund warned that the already "serious" global economic impacts of the war in Ukraine would be "all the more devastating" should the conflict escalate
The International Monetary Fund warned that the already "serious" global economic impacts of the war in Ukraine would be "all the more devastating" should the conflict escalate - Copyright AFP Odd ANDERSEN
The International Monetary Fund warned that the already "serious" global economic impacts of the war in Ukraine would be "all the more devastating" should the conflict escalate - Copyright AFP Odd ANDERSEN

The IMF warned on Saturday that the already “serious” global economic impacts of the war in Ukraine would be “all the more devastating” should the conflict escalate.

Even as forecasts remain subject to “extraordinary uncertainty, the economic consequences” of the invasion launched last week by Russia on its eastern European neighbor “are already very serious,” the IMF said in a statement.

A surge in energy and commodity prices, with a barrel of oil now close to $120, have piled on the inflationary hike that the world was already experiencing as economies recover from the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Should the conflict escalate, the economic damage would be all the more devastating,” the international lender said in a statement after a meeting Friday of its executive board on the economic impact of the war.

“Price shocks will have an impact worldwide, especially on poor households for whom food and fuel are a higher proportion of expenses.”

In Ukraine, “the economic damage is already substantial,” with infrastructure shut down, damaged or destroyed, with the country due to “face significant recovery and reconstruction costs.”

The IMF said emergency financial assistance requested by Ukraine, already reported on February 25, amounted to $1.4 billion, adding the request could be brought before the executive board as early as next week, according to the statement.

“The sanctions on Russia will also have a substantial impact on the global economy and financial markets, with significant spillovers to other countries,” the IMF said.

It noted “a sharp mark-down in asset prices as well as the ruble exchange rate” already, with the full scope of the “unprecedented” sanctions’ impact too early to call.

It said scarcity and supply disruptions could be particularly sharp for countries with close economic ties with Ukraine and Russia.

Moldova, which borders Ukraine to the southwest, has already asked for “augmentation and rephasing of its existing IMF-supported program to help meet the costs of the current crisis” and authorities are in talks with the IMF.

On the tenth day since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Russian forces have escalated their bombardment in multiple regions of the country, including Mariupol, surrounded by Russian troops.

Nearly 1.4 million people have fled the war, according to the United Nations, including to neighboring Moldova.

In this article:Conflict, Economy, Imf, Russia, Ukraine
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

World

Op-Ed: Pathos — Russia’s retreat from reality aka ‘Rexit’, vs Western political wimps

There’s another way to beat a bully - Flatten the miserable bastard.

9 hours ago
A Ukrainian man stands in the rubble in Zhytomyr following Russian bombing A Ukrainian man stands in the rubble in Zhytomyr following Russian bombing

World

NATO rejects the idea of a no-fly zone over conflict area

NATO on FRiday rejected calls from Ukraine to create a no-fly zone over the conflict area.

21 hours ago
Mordachov (R) used a statement issued Monday to distance himself from Putin (L) Mordachov (R) used a statement issued Monday to distance himself from Putin (L)

World

Italy seizes Russian oligarch’s yacht: govt

Italy said that it seized the yacht of a Russian oligarch who is seen as close to President Vladimir Putin and is subject to...

22 hours ago

World

Major news networks halt reporting in Russia after a new law passed by Parliament

Major news networks have stopped reporting from inside Russia due to a new law against "Fake News."

18 hours ago