Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Rolls-Royce delivers record number of cars in 2023

AFP

Published

Rolls delivered 6,032 cars around the world in 2023 -- the largest amount in its 119-year history
Rolls delivered 6,032 cars around the world in 2023 -- the largest amount in its 119-year history - Copyright GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File JAMIE SQUIRE
Rolls delivered 6,032 cars around the world in 2023 -- the largest amount in its 119-year history - Copyright GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File JAMIE SQUIRE

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars delivered a record number of luxury vehicles last year when clients also began taking possession of its first all-electric Spectre model, the German-owned brand said Monday.

Rolls delivered 6,032 cars around the world — the largest amount in its 119-year history — “despite continuing economic uncertainties and market volatility”, the company said in a statement.

Deliveries, also described as sales by the group, were largely flat over the year, with 11 more vehicles handed over to clients compared with 2022, it added.

The United States was the group’s biggest market in 2023, followed by China.  

Last year “was another extraordinary year for Rolls-Royce, with strong sales performances in all regions and across the full product portfolio”, said new chief executive Chris Brownridge. 

“I’m in the extremely fortunate position of taking over responsibility for a business in robust good health, with strong foundations and a clear strategy for growth and development, formidable technical capabilities and a focused, dedicated team,” he added in the statement.

Predecessor Torsten Muller-Otvos departed the group in November, having led the group since 2010 and overseen record-breaking performances.

Founded at the beginning of the 20th century, the emblematic British car brand became part of German auto giant BMW in 1998.

Rolls-Royce cars are produced in Goodwood, southern England.

In this article:Automobile, Bmw, Britain, Earnings, Germany, Luxury, Rolls, Royce
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Tech & Science

Op-Ed: AI and finance — Colliding tyrannies or an upside nobody saw?

Financial AI could be used for something other than destroying the world.  

5 hours ago

Tech & Science

Data storage will become the pressing IT need in 2024

As organizations continue to diversify their IT portfolios, the need for solutions that offer cross-platform compatibility and seamless integration will grow in 2024.

20 hours ago

Business

Asian markets drop as US jobs deal fresh blow to early rate cut hopes

Asian markets stumbled out of the gates Monday, extending last week's grim start to the year.

4 hours ago
Vinfast is looking to expand overseas but has had a rocky start Vinfast is looking to expand overseas but has had a rocky start

Business

Vinfast plans first EV factory in India

Vinfast is looking to expand overseas but has had a rocky start - Copyright AFP Patrick T. FALLONVietnamese carmaker VinFast said it will build...

12 hours ago