Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Roll over Instagram, marketers are turning to BeReal

BeReal has garnered positive headlines in reviews, is it now an essential platform for business advertising?

Published

Image: — © AFP
Image: — © AFP

The relatively rapid rise of BeReal, which achieved 7.6 million downloads in 2022 alone, shows there is some appetite for alternative content. BeReal is a social media app that asks users to post unfiltered photos of themselves once a day.

Founded in January 2020 by French former GoPro employee Alexis Barreyat, BeReal claims to be ‘Not another social network’ by discouraging filters and capturing life as it is. Whether hosting the likes of Elon Musk and claiming to be an Instagram alternative will prove a further spur to growth remains to be seen.

The objective is to encourage people to be more authentic, instead of trying to present their best selves. is proof that authentic, unfiltered content is surging in popularity.

Connecting with Digital Journal to explore alternative media is Sprout Social’s CMO Jamie Gilpin. The expert considers on how brands can use BeReal’s growth to inspire their TikTok content and marketing strategies.

Gilpin  explains that TikTok’s short-form video format and its young audience makes it the perfect platform to replicate the type of unfiltered content that made BeReal so popular.

Furthermore, says Gilpin, as companies create more in-depth marketing strategies on TikTok, Jamie can speak to what BeReal’s growth says about the content that will be most successful in reaching their audiences.

 Gilpin continues: “Since the record-breaking rise of TikTok, brands have been searching for ways to create content that will break through and captivate the platform’s incredibly engaged and growing audience.”

With the new social media platform specifically, Gilpin observes: “BeReal gives us remarkable insight into what content wins these young consumers over. They want content that provides authentic, real and unfiltered glimpses into the lives of the people and brands they love.”

For business, Gilpin finds: “As marketers develop their content and influencer strategies on TikTok, they have a tremendous opportunity to separate themselves from their competitors by lifting the veil and giving their audiences the content they desire.”

In this article:Advertising, bereal, instagram, Marketing, Social media
Written By

Dr. Tim Sandle is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for science news. Tim specializes in science, technology, environmental, and health journalism. He is additionally a practising microbiologist; and an author. He is also interested in history, politics and current affairs.

You may also like:

Business

Qantas to launch longest non-stop passenger flight

"New types of aircraft make new things possible," said Qantas chairman Alan Joyce, according to a statement.

7 hours ago
US First Lady Jill Biden will meet with displaced Ukrainian families during her visit to Romania and Slovakia US First Lady Jill Biden will meet with displaced Ukrainian families during her visit to Romania and Slovakia

World

Jill Biden to meet Ukrainian refugees on Slovakia, Romania trip

US First Lady Jill Biden will visit Romania and Slovakia this week to meet with displaced Ukrainian parents and children.

13 hours ago

World

In US, death threats for those removing Confederate statues

"To me, the removal was akin to the falling of the Berlin Wall," said Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney.

11 hours ago
The Russian navy rules the Black Sea The Russian navy rules the Black Sea

World

Russia struggles to turn Black Sea rule into amphibious attack

Russia may rule the Black Sea but any amphibious assault on the Ukrainian coast seems risky while Kyiv threaten to destroy Russian ships.

9 hours ago