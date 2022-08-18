RoboApe could have the best reputation: what does this mean for Shiba Inu

Image courtesy RoboApe

Cryptocurrencies are currently gaining popularity in the digital market. However, with great achievements comes excellent competition, and altcoins such as meme coins are walking up to the spotlight. Meme coins are distinct and unique for their tactics to keep users interested through their unique and entertaining methods.

Dogecoin (DOGE) is the first meme coin to gain a good reputation. The original intention was to ridicule the wild speculation fin the crypto market. With this coin at the forefront, other meme coins such as RoboApe (RBA), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and FunFair (FUN) are following.

RoboApe (RBA)

RoboApe (RBA) is a meme currency that is decentralized and based on the Ethereum (ETH) network — similar to Apecoin (APE). It creates a space where users can buy, sell and trade NFTs. Also, while the currency is based on a decentralized system, it charges a gas fee to mint new NFT tokens.

The future is RoboApe (RBA) as it strives to ensure that users can sell RoboApe (RBE) trading cards with GIF memes and pictures; with this, it stays true to the initial meme concept it was based on. Alongside the promise to trade and mint NFT, RoboApe (RBA) plans to provide esports, crypto education, gaming, and so on for the users. It is a next-gen meme coin that was priced at $0.00009 per token at its inception. This coin has the potential to become the next happening meme coin in the cryptocurrency market and it guarantees freedom from financial and economic bondage which will, in turn, enable growth through community development.

Shiba Inu (SHIB)

Shiba Inu (SHIB) was launched in August 2020 by an anonymous person named Ryoshi. It operates on a Decentralized Finance system that allows the buyers to have better access and control over their accounts. It is a meme coin that was named after the cute Japanese dog breed, Shiba Inu. Shiba Inu (SHIB) has been said to be more than a meme coin as it experienced a 48,000,000% growth last year. Due to the low market gap, it has a lot of potentials to produce higher gains in a short amount of time. This meme coin is the second largest, trailing behind Dogecoin (DOGE).

Shiba Inu ecosystem uses tokens like BONE and LEASH, but SHIB mainly powers SHIB tokens. AMC theatres are accepted as payment. Shiba Inu (SHIB) has the potential to overcome Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). Shiba Inu (SHIB) has the prospective to become so much more.

FunFair (FUN)

FunFair (FUN) is an ERC20 token that brings the features of the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain to the limelight. It is a blockchain-based casino that provides services with zero setup fees. FunFair (FUN) creates a practical and customer-friendly atmosphere that promotes online games in a way traditional gaming websites do not. This coin was launched in 2017 and established on the Ethereum (ETH) platform. Like the coins above, FunFair (FUN) operates on a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) system that allows better access. The FUN token is the backbone of all the activities on the FunFair (FUN) platform as players need it to place bets and claim winnings. FunFair (FUN) is set to put in place measures to reduce gas fees.

While all three coins have prospects of becoming the next big thing, RoboApe (RBA) stands a better chance of excelling in the meme coin market as it creates a better platform and wider range of options for users.

