RoboApe and Avalanche: Two Cryptocurrencies that could boost your portfolio in 2022

This article is Sponsored Content written by a third-party for RoboApe

The crypto crash of 2022 pretty much turned the crypto market upside down. Major cryptocurrencies dipped in value and lost more than half of their original value. Nonetheless, as with most things in the financial sector, decentralized or not, they’ll experience a rebound.

Traders that know this trend tend to look for tokens that show a lot of potentials to explode in value when a bullish market is in order again. And with RoboApe (RBA) and Avalanche (AVAX) are trending coins that may just take over the market soon. So, let’s talk about these coins and whether you should buy them.

RoboApe (RBA)

RoboApe (RBA) is a new meme coin that seeks to redefine the meme token. It’s a community-friendly token that hopes to be of as much benefit as it can to its users. In doing so, it hopes to bring in more people to use its platform and blockchain technologies like Avalanche (AVAX).

RoboApe (RBA) is banking on its collaborations with eSports agencies and GameFi platforms to enter mainstream adoption. And so far, it seems to be working. It’s been on an aggressive advertising campaign showing its benefits and how users can make a profit from holding its token, RBA.

RoboApe (RBA) is an ERC-20 token hosted on the Ethereum blockchain. It powers the RoboApe network and serves as the intermediate store of value during transactions. RoboApe (RBA) can also be swapped across blockchains for other cryptocurrencies and decentralized assets.

RoboApe will also take advantage of the NFT space by including an NFT marketplace in its ecosystem. Users will be able to mint and trade NFTs with low gas fees on the platform.

As aforementioned, RoboApe is pretty much interested in the eSports industry. Collaborating with top eSports agencies, it will host tournaments where it will grant winners its token, $RBA, and other prizes. With all these marketing strategies, it hopes it’ll get the attention of people and encourage them to join its community.

RoboApe (RBA) was just launched recently, and it shows a lot of potentials to increase in value over time, just like Avalanche (AVAX). So, buying this meme coin now that it’s still low in value is a great way to boost your portfolio in the long run.

Avalanche (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) is a Layer-I blockchain network that hopes to dethrone Ethereum from its top position as the most used smart contract platform. Avalanche also hosts a variety of decentralized applications in its ecosystem.

Avalanche (AVAX) is a top blockchain network that was created as competition to the infamous blockchain network, Ethereum (ETH). Avalanche (AVAX) was designed as an alternative for crypto users who need a faster blockchain platform for smart contract execution. So far, Avalanche (AVAX) has been successful in its quest to be faster than Ethereum.

Avalanche (AVAX) can process up to 6500 transactions every second, which is relatively faster than most blockchains in the DeFi space, including Ethereum. Avalanche uses its native cryptocurrency token, AVAX, to process transactions, serving as the intermediate store of value.

As of now, Avalanche (AVAX) generates more than $0.7 billion in trading volumes each day. And it ranks on CoinMarketCap as the 14th most used cryptocurrency, today. Hopefully, Avalanche (AVAX) will reach even higher heights soon, so buying it now isn’t a bad idea.

RoboApe (RBA) and Avalanche (AVAX) are two trending tokens that may just explode in value in the coming weeks. If you would like to make the most out of the bear market, it would be best to get these coins now that their prices are still relatively low.