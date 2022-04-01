Road to crypto millions: FIREPIN Token (FRPN), Hedera (HBAR), and VeChain (VET)

Image courtesy Firepin Token

Whether they like to admit it or not, everybody is looking for that crypto million.

While others may remain prudent in their crypto investments, some will take a risk to cash in ten-fold… or more in some cases.

The likes of Hedera (HBAR), and VeChain (VET) are investments that may have been viewed as a risk at one point in time and now are seen as established cryptocurrencies within the market.

There are those like FIREPIN Token (FRPN) who are at the commencement of their journey, with results from its presale already suggesting a project that could become immensely popular.

FIREPIN Token: The ongoing success of the presale

The explosion of the metaverse last year with the likes of Meta (formerly Facebook) and Microsoft dedicating investment into the venture bled into the cryptocurrency industry which saw instant success.

Metaverse-based cryptos such as Axie Infinity (AXS) and Decentraland (LAND) became stars of 2021 and now amass a market cap of over $4 billion each.

FIREPIN Token (FRPN) is very much inspired by the metaverse and has plans to invest further in the industry with the usage of its treasury fund, constructed through collecting funds of transactions of the FRPN token, into the likes of the 3D industry and the development of NFT and metaverse games.

With 16 days remaining in phase one of the FIREPIN presale, FRPN tokens remain available to buy, of which 30 billion of the total supply of 100 billion tokens will be available to purchase in the presale.

FIREPIN also deploys a bonus reward system where a successful referral means first phase users earn a 3% bonus.

Hedera (HBAR) is rising the ranks

Ranked as the 33rd biggest cryptocurrency, Hedera (HBAR) has been on a strong run of form, achieving a 26.5% rise in the past 14 days.

Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency network that enables any individual to deploy and transact applications.

Despite individuals having the capacity to deploy applications, a group of businesses is responsible for overseeing the software.

Hedera reduces the number of nodes needed in the confirmation of transactions that allows the platform to achieve quick transaction speeds.

With a market cap of over $5 billion, Hedera is making a move to the top 30 biggest cryptocurrencies.

VeChain (VET) achieves a surging rise

A blockchain platform that is designed to streamline supply chain management processes through the use of distributed ledger technology, VeChain (VET) aims to become a leading platform for ICOs (initial coin offering).

VeChain houses two tokens, VeChain token (VET) which acts as a value layer and VeChain Thor Energy (VTHO) which is used as a smart contract layer.

VeChain is ranked as the 37th biggest cryptocurrency in the world, according to CoinMarketCap, and has achieved a rise of 56.9% in the past 14 days.

Currently trading at $0.071844, some analysts have VeChain’s price increasing to $0.063 by the end of 2022 and $0.107 by the end of 2025.