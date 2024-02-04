Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Rise of the portfolio career: 2 in 3 young professionals have a ‘side hustle’ 

The survey has found that side-hustles are a priority for young professionals.
Avatar photo

Published

HMV's historic Oxford Street store in central London in 2011
HMV's historic Oxford Street store in central London in 2011 - Copyright AFP/File WANG Zhao
HMV's historic Oxford Street store in central London in 2011 - Copyright AFP/File WANG Zhao

Two-thirds of professionals under the age of 24 years claim to have a so-called ‘side hustle’, with 74 percent stating it is ‘too risky’, in terms of security, to focus on just having one job as they may have done pre-pandemic.  In fact, 18–24-year-olds reported feeling twice as anxious as their more experienced colleagues in the past 18 months around job security, pay, relationships at work, and their mental well-being.  

Another motivation is pay, with 59 percent of 18–24-year-olds are anxious about wages and many state they are often living pay-cheque-to-pay-cheque. In the U.K., almost a third of 18–24-year-olds are on a salary band of £16,000 – £21,000. With the largest proportion (25 percent) being on salaries of £21,000 – £28,000.  Given the current cost of living, figures show that this cohort of young workers are unable to financially live by themselves – whilst also saving money for the future and investing in a pension for their retirement. This partly explains why many begin looking for additional sources of income. 

These findings are based on a poll undertaken by recruitment consultancy Robert Walters, drawing on the experiences of 6,000 working people. The research found that 54 percent of young professionals expressed a desire for a ‘portfolio career’, defined as the concept of monetizing your skills in several ways and having multiple income sources, rather than a single job at one company. 

It followed that 53 percent of young workers have stated that flexible hours and a hybrid working environment is a must when looking for a job, otherwise it will impact their side-hustle.

This form of working is not popular with older workers. Family commitments, working long hours, and fear of burnout are primary reasons holding older workers back from pursuing a ‘side hustle’.

Toby Fowlston CEO of Robert Walters looks at what these data mean in a statement sent to Digital Journal “Our survey has found that side-hustles are a priority for young professionals but for too long side-jobs have been considered a ‘dirty secret’ by employers.”

Fowlston sees risks with this: “However, I don’t believe this is the right approach. Portfolio careers have long been a go-to for highly experienced professionals who use their knowledge and offer consultancy, training, or advisory services when near or post-retirement.”  

Nonetheless there are potential advantages, observes Fowlston: “If viewed through a different lens, a side hustle or portfolio career for a junior professional showcase’s entrepreneurialism, initiative, innovative thinking, and great project management skills. All characteristics which should be championed by employers.”

Addressing prospective employers, Fowlston points out: “For those concerned about employees being distracted it’s worth noting that 70% of Gen Z professionals state that their employer does meet their career expectations, the highest out of any other age cohort. A side hustle does not necessarily mean that an employee is not interested in progressing within their primary job.” 

In this article:Business, Employment, Latest Industry News, Technology, Work
Avatar photo
Written By

Dr. Tim Sandle is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for science news. Tim specializes in science, technology, environmental, business, and health journalism. He is additionally a practising microbiologist; and an author. He is also interested in history, politics and current affairs.

You may also like:

Armed Yemeni demonstrators take to the streets of the Huthi-controlled capital Sanaa, to show their support to Palestinians in the Gaza Strip on February 2, 2024 Armed Yemeni demonstrators take to the streets of the Huthi-controlled capital Sanaa, to show their support to Palestinians in the Gaza Strip on February 2, 2024

World

US, UK strike dozens of Huthi targets in Yemen

Armed Yemeni demonstrators take to the streets of the Huthi-controlled capital Sanaa, to show their support to Palestinians in the Gaza Strip on February...

22 hours ago

Life

Healthy insides: Five signs you have an unbalanced gut

Dr Sanghvi explains to Digital Journal what gut health is all about and how to look out for the signs that your gut is...

22 hours ago
Former prime minister Imran Khan's party has redefined election campaigning in Pakistan with its social media rallies and use of AI technology Former prime minister Imran Khan's party has redefined election campaigning in Pakistan with its social media rallies and use of AI technology

Social Media

Khan’s party navigates Pakistan blackouts to keep campaign alive

Former prime minister Imran Khan’s party has redefined election campaigning in Pakistan with its social media rallies and use of AI.

6 hours ago
El Salvador's Nayib Bukele enjoys approval ratings hovering around 90 percent and polls as Latin America's most popular leader El Salvador's Nayib Bukele enjoys approval ratings hovering around 90 percent and polls as Latin America's most popular leader

World

El Salvador votes with gang-busting Bukele miles ahead

El Salvador's Nayib Bukele enjoys approval ratings hovering around 90 percent and polls as Latin America's most popular leader - Copyright AFP Marvin RECINOSMariëtte...

20 hours ago