Ripple (XRP) & Cardano (ADA) fall more than 10% whilst Seesaw Protocol skyrockets 1300%

The world of cryptocurrency has gone into freefall over the past 7 days with nearly all of the top trading coins down well over 10%. The crypto fear and greed index has fallen back to a reading of “extreme fear” after seeing a slight improvement over the last few weeks of January. Alongside Bitcoin (BTC) & Ethereum (ETH), two of the biggest fallers were Ripple (XRP) and Cardano (ADA). Whilst the well-established coins suffer a dip, newer projects such as Seesaw Protocol (SSW) have not been affected. The DeFi project is up a staggering 1300% in its pre-sale alone. Is it too late to buy or is this project just getting started?

Ripple (XRP) and Cardano (ADA) have been two of the biggest fallers over the past week. XRP has fallen by 12% over the past 7 days, it has traded between the prices of $0.68 and $0.85 & currently sits at $0.70 at the time of writing. With a nearly $34 billion market cap, XRP is currently a staggering 79.2% down from its all-time high price of $3.40. Cardano (ADA) has outdone its counterpart on the downward trend, losing nearly 20% in value over the past 7 days. After a record-breaking 2021, the smart contract platform has fallen to $0.86 at the time of writing, 71% down from its all-time high of $3.09 set in September 2021 and 20% down from where it was this time last year.

Seesaw Protocol (SSW) continues to considerably outperform nearly every crypto in existence. The multi bridge DeFi project has exploded 1300% in just under a month of the first stage of its presale. With two more stages to go before its official release in April, Analysts have made bold predictions that Seesaw Protocol (SSW) could see gains of up to 6000%, that’s a post-presale launch price of around $0.40 so still time to make serious profits from investing in this NextGen project.

Why Should I Buy Seesaw Protocol (SSW)?

Seesaw Protocol (SSW) is a multi-chain, decentralised ecosystem of DeFi products and protocols. The SSW token will be set up on the BNB Chain, Ethereum (ETH) and Polygon (MATIC) networks, allowing users to bridge between the three to find the best network for speed and gas fees at any given time. This is particularly beneficial for lovers of the NFT space as in some cases the gas fee for the NFT can sometimes be more expensive than the transaction itself. Alongside this, Seesaw Protocol (SSW) offers a unique referral system with its presale. Users will be able to earn 5% of any initial deposit of any person they get to sign up.

The price of Seesaw Protocol (SSW) has increased 1300% in just under a month. As holders are unable to sell until the official launch in April it means the price can only go one way. As a result of this buying now could see you easily 10, 20 or 30x your investment. As the more established coins remain somewhat stagnant, now could be the perfect time to invest in newer projects such as SSW and get ahead of the curve before it’s too late.