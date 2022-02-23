Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Rio Tinto posts record earnings, buoyed by high ore prices

Australia-based mining giant Rio Tinto on Wednesday reported record earnings of US$21.4 billion last year.

Published

Australia is the world's largest iron ore exporter, and the product has been a mainstay of the country's economy for decades
Australia is the world's largest iron ore exporter, and the product has been a mainstay of the country's economy for decades - Copyright AFP/File AMY COOPES
Australia is the world's largest iron ore exporter, and the product has been a mainstay of the country's economy for decades - Copyright AFP/File AMY COOPES

Australia-based mining giant Rio Tinto on Wednesday reported record earnings of US$21.4 billion last year, on the back of soaring iron ore prices and solid demand from China.

Earnings were up 72 percent versus 2020, reaching the highest levels in Rio’s 149-year history, as iron ore earnings roughly doubled.

Rio Tinto chief executive Jakob Stausholm cited “significant price strength for our major commodities,” as he announced a record dividend to shareholders.

Australia is the world’s largest iron ore exporter, and the product has been a mainstay of the country’s economy for decades.

Despite political tensions with Beijing, Australian producers continue to sell vast quantities of the material that is turned to steel and ends up in Chinese-made cars, fridges and buildings.

China accounted for more than 57 percent of Rio’s sales for the year, rising from US$26 billion to $36 billion year-on-year.

In this article:Australia, Earnings, Mining, rio
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Kamel Ghribi Kamel Ghribi

World

GKSD Kamel Ghribi, Founder and Chairman leads ECAM Council round table discussions at the Africa EU meetings in Brussels

Partnerships and joint agreements were discussed between GKSD investment holding and African leaders at the ECAM Council/The European House Ambrosetti conference.

18 hours ago
Too busy with Ukraine to hit the campaign trail Too busy with Ukraine to hit the campaign trail

World

What election? World role delays Macron’s bid for second term

Macron hasn’t even told the nation whether he plans to run for re-election in the April vote, though few doubt that he will.

21 hours ago
The British government announced sanctions on five Russian banks and three billionaire Kremlin allies after troops were ordered into two pro-Moscow regions in Ukraine The British government announced sanctions on five Russian banks and three billionaire Kremlin allies after troops were ordered into two pro-Moscow regions in Ukraine

World

UK unveils sanctions on Russian banks and oligarchs

Britain slapped sanctions on five Russian banks and three billionaires, in what PM Boris Johnson called "the first barrage" of measures.

18 hours ago
Three white Americans go on trial in death of black jogger Three white Americans go on trial in death of black jogger

World

Ahmaud Arbery’s killers found guilty on all counts in federal hate crime trial

Three White men who killed Ahmaud Arbery found guilty on all counts in a federal hate crimes trial.

11 hours ago