Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Rio Tinto begins underground work at vast Mongolia copper mine: state media

Published

The massive Oyu Tolgoi gold-copper mine has been mired in controversy for years and disrupted by protests
The massive Oyu Tolgoi gold-copper mine has been mired in controversy for years and disrupted by protests - Copyright AFP BYAMBASUREN BYAMBA-OCHIR
The massive Oyu Tolgoi gold-copper mine has been mired in controversy for years and disrupted by protests - Copyright AFP BYAMBASUREN BYAMBA-OCHIR

Underground operations have finally begun at a copper mine in Mongolia, official media has reported, ending years of delays for Anglo-Australian giant Rio Tinto.

The massive Oyu Tolgoi gold-copper mine has been mired in controversy for years and disrupted by protests from locals worried about environmental damage and foreign influence.

While it started production from an open-pit mine several years after Mongolian authorities inked a deal in 2009, Rio Tinto secured a multi-billion agreement in 2015 paving the way for a second and more valuable phase underground.

Some 80 percent of the mine’s reserves are believed to lie underground.

“The commencement of Oyu Tolgoi underground mining operations demonstrates to the world that Mongolia can work together with investors in a sustainable manner and become a trusted partner,” Mongolian Prime Minister Luvsannamsrai Oyun-Erdene said Tuesday in a ceremony marking the start of operations, according to official news agency Montsame.

The report added that both sides reached an agreement on controversial issues following constructive talks.

Oyun-Erdene said he expected the underground mine to be fully operational within its agreed period or in the first quarter next year, without incurring extra debts for Mongolia.

The mega-project has been expected to contribute up to one-third of Mongolia’s gross domestic product once fully operational.

Rio Tinto and subsidiary Turquoise Hill Resources are to be responsible for added financing until the first half of 2023, when sustainable underground production is achieved, said Montsame.

Oyu Tolgoi is 66 percent owned by Turquoise Hill Resources and 34 percent by the Mongolian government.

Turquoise Hill said in a news release that it “expects to begin caving operations in the coming days”.

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources rose around 16 percent in New York overnight on the news, and following its announcement that it had reached an agreement to waive $2.4 billion in debt for Mongolia.

In this article:Australia, Britain, Mining, Mongolia, riotinto
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Jon Roskill Jon Roskill

Business

Everything you need to know about Day 1 at Acumatica Summit in Las Vegas

At Acumatica Summit 2022, the cloud ERP leader announced updates to its future-proof platform and new paths toward success.

14 hours ago

World

Op-Ed: Ukraine — US and NATO send more troops, US Embassy ordered to leave

Russia is insisting on a return to a status quo which can no longer exist, even in theory.

23 hours ago
The J-16D comes with four jamming pods and two electronic warfare pods as well as two missiles under the jet's belly The J-16D comes with four jamming pods and two electronic warfare pods as well as two missiles under the jet's belly

Tech & Science

China’s high-tech warplanes pose ‘big new threat’ to Taiwan

China's deployment of J-16D jets into Taiwan's air defence zone this week marked the first sighting of the new high-tech warplanes.

19 hours ago

Tech & Science

VW and Bosch join forces to rev up automated driving

Volkswagen and parts supplier Bosch have embarked on an "extensive partnership" to bring automated driving to the mass market.

19 hours ago