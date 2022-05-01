Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

‘Right to be forgotten’: Israel firm promises to purge digital footprint

Published

Three young Israelis formerly serving in military cyber units have figured out how to locate your digital footprint -- and give you the tools to delete it.
Three young Israelis formerly serving in military cyber units have figured out how to locate your digital footprint -- and give you the tools to delete it. - Copyright AFP JACK GUEZ
Three young Israelis formerly serving in military cyber units have figured out how to locate your digital footprint -- and give you the tools to delete it. - Copyright AFP JACK GUEZ
Jonah Mandel

Three young Israelis formerly serving in military cyber units have figured out how to locate your digital footprint — and give you the tools to delete it.

The company Mine, co-founded by Gal Ringel, Gal Golan and Kobi Nissan, says it uses artificial intelligence to show users where their information is being stored — like whether an online shoe store kept your data after a sneaker purchase three years ago.

Ringel said Mine’s technology has already been used by one million people worldwide, with over 10 million “right to be forgotten” requests sent to companies using the firm’s platform.

Mine launched after the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) — now an international reference point — set out key rights for users, including the deletion of personal data that was shared with a site for a limited purpose.

The company’s AI technology scans the subject lines of users’ emails and flags where data is being stored.

Individuals can then decide which information they want deleted and use Mine’s email template to execute their right to be forgotten.

It means they can delete their digital footprint “with a click of a button”, Ringel said.

“We’re not telling people to not use Facebook or Google. We say: go ahead, enjoy, use whatever you want,” he said. 

“But as you enjoy using the internet, we’ll show you who knows what about you, what they know about you… what is the risk” and how to remove it, he added. 

– ‘Challenging’ –

Last year, hackers broke into the database of Atraf, an Israeli LGBTQ dating website, using the personal information there for extortion.

The year before, Shirbit, a major insurance company, was hacked and troves of data stolen.

Despite those and smaller breaches, Naama Matarasso Karpel from advocacy group Privacy Israel said the public was relatively indifferent.

She also criticised Israel’s privacy legislation as inadequate for tackling today’s online challenges.

“Privacy is a bit like health or air — we don’t really feel the need for it until we really see how much we lack it,” she said.

While public awareness on privacy rights has been slow on the uptake, she said many corporations were realising that better privacy practices made for good business.

“Nobody wants to be caught off-guard,” Matarasso Karpel said.

Companies are starting to see privacy “as a value that has to be maintained in order to establish trust with customers”, she added.

Mine’s co-founder Ringel said companies had contacted his firm for help with the “challenging and cumbersome” process of locating and removing information, in line with the right to be forgotten.

“We help companies to automate that process without any human involvement,” he said, reducing their efforts and costs.

But lawyer Omer Tene, co-founder of the Israel Tech Policy Institute, cautioned that deleting specific individual requests was “a complicated technical exercise”.

Some companies and organisations cannot legally delete information like blockchains or records of financial interactions needed for tax purposes.

Even information that can be deleted is often kept in varying degrees of identifiability, Tene said. 

“All of this nuance makes it difficult to deliver on a promise from both the consumer side and the corporate side, to enable deletion by pressing a button,” Tene warned.

In this article:Israel, Privacy, Technology
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

World

Explosions still echo in Ukraine’s devastated port of Mariupol

Charred buildings, sunken ships and scattered shrapnel in the port of Mariupol remain a stark reminder of a siege endured by the Ukrainian city.

22 hours ago
Residents of Ruska Lozova arrived in Kharkiv after being evacuated from the key village, taken over overnight by the Ukrainian army Residents of Ruska Lozova arrived in Kharkiv after being evacuated from the key village, taken over overnight by the Ukrainian army

World

Kharkiv shelled as Russia maintains its offensive

Although Ukraine has retained control of Kharkiv, the city has been repeatedly battered by Moscow's forces and still faces daily attacks.

23 hours ago
Actor Leonardo DiCaprio, seen here at Netflix's 'Don't Look Up' premiere in December 2021 in New York, elicited a sarcastic response from far-right Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, after calling for Brazil's youth to turn out in this year's election Actor Leonardo DiCaprio, seen here at Netflix's 'Don't Look Up' premiere in December 2021 in New York, elicited a sarcastic response from far-right Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, after calling for Brazil's youth to turn out in this year's election

World

Bolsonaro responds after DiCaprio urges Brazil youth to vote

DiCaprio has openly criticized Bolsonaro since he took office in 2019, particularly for his management of fires in the Amazon rainforest.

22 hours ago
Several hundred people evacuated the village of Ruska Lozova, north of Ukraine's second city Kharkiv, after it was freed by the Ukrainian army Several hundred people evacuated the village of Ruska Lozova, north of Ukraine's second city Kharkiv, after it was freed by the Ukrainian army

World

‘Tears of gratitude’: Ukrainian villagers freed from Russian occupation

Some had endured weeks in cellars without electricity, water or being able to replenish food supplies and the fear of the Russian soldiers.

17 hours ago