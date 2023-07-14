Revolutionizing solar sales in a pandemic: how Solar Bootcamp University mastered the shift to virtual brilliance

Garrett Mendelsohn (Photo courtesy Solar Bootcamp University)

Opinions expressed by Digital Journal contributors are their own.

In the midst of a pandemic that has tested the fortitude of even the most stalwart industries, one company’s innovative response is casting a golden ray of light. Cue the rise of Solar Bootcamp University (SBU) and its charismatic CEO, Garrett Mendelsohn. Under Mendelsohn’s visionary leadership, SBU is radically redefining the solar sales landscape, ushering in a new era of virtual sales brilliance.

“Solar sales have always been a hot market. However, the pandemic has necessitated a shift from the old-world charm of door-to-door sales to the dynamic and efficient world of virtual sales,” shares Mendelsohn. “I must admit that it has been a challenging journey, but one that SBU has mastered with flair and adaptability nonetheless.”

The crux of the Solar Bootcamp University model lies in the comprehensive training they provide to solar sales representatives. By focusing on techniques for closing deals virtually, the institution aims to enhance customer engagement and increase sales efficiency. The shift from in-person to virtual sales in solar is not just a temporary adaptation to the pandemic but a permanent and efficient evolution that reflects the growing effect of digitalization on our world and lives.

“We’ve been educating our sales representatives on the nuances of the virtual landscape. It’s not just about closing deals over the phone. It’s about building meaningful relationships without the handshake,” says Mendelsohn.

One may argue that door-to-door sales carry a certain charm, an element of personal connection that can’t be replicated over the phone. But Mendelsohn begs to differ: “In the virtual space, we can engage with our customers more flexibly, catering to their schedules and comfort. It’s not about replacing the human touch, but about enhancing it with the convenience of technology.”

According to industry statistics, the average solar sales closing rate is about 8% for door-to-door sales. In contrast, SBU’s virtual model is already seeing closing rates of 12%. The increased efficiency doesn’t just mean higher sales numbers but also reduced carbon footprints from unnecessary commuting.

But Mendelsohn’s vision doesn’t stop at virtual sales. He envisions SBU as a conduit for solar education, enlightening both the sales representatives and the customers about the benefits of solar energy.

“Sunlight isn’t great just for tanning; it’s excellent for electricity bills too,” quips Mendelsohn. “But jokes aside, our goal is to make people realize that solar isn’t just an alternative anymore—it’s the future. And at SBU, we’re making this future a reality, one virtual sale at a time.”

In the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, Solar Bootcamp University’s switch to a virtual model is more than just a smart business move. It’s a testament to the resilience and adaptability of the solar industry, showing us that even in the face of adversity, we can find ways to keep moving toward a brighter, more sustainable future.

“The pandemic has shown us that when the world goes dark, we don’t need to be afraid of the night. We just need to look to the stars—or in our case, the sun,” says Mendelsohn, a wry smile playing on his lips.

And basking in the light of that ethos, SBU became more than just a sales company and teaching university. It became a beacon of light, illuminating the path forward for an industry in transition, an industry that continues to strive for a future powered by the sun, regardless of the challenges it faces.

“Sunshine is a daily reminder that we too can rise again from the darkness, that we too can shine our own light,” reflects Mendelsohn. With this mindset, Solar Bootcamp University is not only championing the transition to virtual sales in solar but also embodying the resilience and perseverance that are the hallmarks of modern times.