Retail and consumer goods are bucking the recruitment trend

People in a shopping centre. Image; Tim Sandle

Despite economic wobbles across a multitude of sectors, retail appears to remain robust. Much of this is down to agility and the ability to utilise technology. As an example, there has been a 16 percent increase in technology roles within retail and consumer goods during quarter one of 2023, in relation to the U.K. economy.

Another sign of the health of the sector and its technology support, the quarter has also seen a 59 percent increase in technology roles in retail and consumer goods, compared to pre-pandemic levels.

It also stands that retail is the third biggest recruiter for technology related talent, behind Information Technology and banking. One of the drivers for this is protection. There has been a 70 percent increase in demand for cybersecurity talent amidst boost in application use and buy-now-pay-later services.

According to recruitment firm Robert Walters, the emergence of technology in all its forms, including apps, online services, virtual reality, and deliveries, has given the Britain’s largest single industry an uplift. This is to the extent that technology roles represent one quarter (24 percent) of all new job vacancies in the sector, increasing by 4 percent year-on-year. This equates to around 10 percent of all new technology hires in the U.K.

According to Robert Walters, the following four areas of technology are having a measurable impact on the retail market and they are likely to continue to drive new hires in the next 12 months:

Automation,

Online, apps and cybersecurity,

E-commerce meets ‘buy now pay later’,

Augmented and virtual reality,

Mat Knutton, Associate Director of Robert Walters, tells Digital Journal: “The arrival of tech has been the retail industry’s saving grace. From fintech driving online sales, automation software solving skills shortages and saving on delivery times, to augmented reality allowing customers to virtually try-on products – reducing the number of customer returns.”

Knutton adds: “All of these transformations are futureproofing retail – and giving the UK’s largest single employer a chance to stay in the game. Employment won’t necessarily decrease, the roles will ultimately change – with tech and digital being at the core.”

These developments are transforming employment. For instance, increasingly software and machines are replacing low-wage roles. Already we have seen the transformation in supermarkets to self-service checkouts. Delivery services are next. Just Eat recently cut 1,700 delivery driver jobs. As an example, the robotics company Starship Technologies has been granted rights to run trials on food pickup and delivery robots across the U.K.

This leads Knutton to assess: “The winners in the sector will be those who understand these implications and act quickly to address them.”