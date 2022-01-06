Connect with us

Research shows how business intelligence is paying dividends

3 in 4 businesses have implemented some level of business intelligence strategies, has your company?

Researchers at the firm Unsupervised have undertaken a detailed assessment of business intelligence trends (“Understanding BI Bottlenecks in Business”). This is in the fast changing context, one where  businesses continue to grapple with supply chain woes. The challenges of the supply chain complexity can be partly overcome by adopting a business intelligence approach. This refers to the practice of combining data mining and visualization, analytics, and data infrastructure, has proven to be instrumental in helping many organizations identify best practices.

The business intelligence approach consists of four stages:

Identifying various data sources: decision of which data source should be used is solely a question of requirement, performance and integration.

Collecting data from various sources: Once data has been captured from distinct data sources it needs to be brought together and loaded into a Data Warehouse

Data staging and cleaning: Once the data has been captured it needs to be processed, such as by applying some data transformations for data harmony and cleaning.

Data visualizing/dashboarding/reporting: This involves the use of visual representation in a report or dashboard to track the important measurements, such as enabling a business to see Key Performance Indicator (KPI) measurements in past and KPI measurements in the present. These combine to enable a business to plan for future.

The assessment by Unsupervised polled over 700 business leaders to learn more about their business intelligence practices.

The survey found that around 3 in 4 businesses have implemented some level of business intelligence strategies. This appears to have paid dividends since 94 percent of business leaders are of the opinion that their company’s revenue has increased after implementing business intelligence. In terms of the rise in profitability, these firms report that the increase equates to an average of 14 percent per year.

Of these firms, 60 percent of companies are using business intelligence to navigate current supply chain issues. While this figure is high, the process of implementation is not easy, and 41 percent of businesses found the task of implementing business intelligence very difficult.

The growing importance of the need to find solutions to supply chain challenges is borne out by 29 percent of the companies polled stating they have implemented business intelligence into their business specifically for supply chain efficiency.

Dr. Tim Sandle

