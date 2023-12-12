Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Renault sells Nissan stake as part of rebalanced alliance

Renault said Tuesday that it was selling to Nissan part of the stake it owns in the Japanese automaker.
AFP

Published

Nissan warned it was facing a number of headwinds
Nissan warned it was facing a number of headwinds - Copyright AFP Kazuhiro NOGI
Nissan warned it was facing a number of headwinds - Copyright AFP Kazuhiro NOGI

Renault said Tuesday that it was selling to Nissan part of the stake it owns in the Japanese automaker as the two companies rebalance their alliance.

The stake, equivalent to around five percent of Nissan’s equity capital, is valued at 765 million euros ($825 million) at the closing price of the shares on the Tokyo stock exchange on Tuesday.

The transfer at that price will result in a capital loss of up to 1.5 billion for Renault as it had valued the stake at a higher price in its books.

The charge will affect the earnings of Renault, which posted a net profit of two billion euros in the first half of the year, but the automaker said it will not impact operating income and “would improve the net financial position of Renault Group Automotive segment”.

Renault previously held a 43.4 percent stake in Nissan but under a “rebalanced” alliance that the two automakers formally launched last month, the two are to move to holding 15 percent cross-holdings.

Their partnership began in 1999, when Renault rescued Nissan from bankruptcy.

Mitsubishi Motors joined in 2016, with Nissan taking a 34-percent stake in its struggling Japanese rival.

But numerous tensions emerged within the group, including by the French state increasing its stake in Renault in 2015 and the 2018 arrest of its leader Carlos Ghosn in Japan on suspicion of financial misconduct and his subsequent flight from the country.

As part of the rebalanced alliance Nissan took a stake in Renault’s new electric car division called Ampere.

In this article:Automobile, Buyback, Earnings, Enterprises, Management, Merger, securities, Transport
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

US President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky are seen at the White House in Washington, DC, on September 21, 2023 US President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky are seen at the White House in Washington, DC, on September 21, 2023

World

Zelensky arrives in US to plead for continued Ukraine war aid

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was set Monday to make a last-ditch plea for US aid before it runs out this year.

21 hours ago
Cameron's backing for Ukraine came with concern building among its allies over minimal military advances in recent months Cameron's backing for Ukraine came with concern building among its allies over minimal military advances in recent months

World

Ukraine sounds alarm as Hungary threatens EU support

Ukrainian Dmytro Kuleba told reporters he "cannot imagine" the fallout if EU leaders snub Kyiv's hope of membership talks.

23 hours ago
North American airlines are leading the return to the industry's profitability North American airlines are leading the return to the industry's profitability

Tech & Science

US aerospace targeted by spear-phishing campaign

Organizations should invest in advanced email gateways with features that scan incoming emails.

15 hours ago

Tech & Science

Hunting for the mystery agent causing respiratory disease in dogs

The first case of this previously unknown respiratory illness occurred in New Hampshire in summer 2022.

14 hours ago