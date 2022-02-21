Connect with us

Relocating abroad? Your ‘work-life’ hangs in the balance

Published

A man uses a laptop at a coffee shop in downtown Hanoi. - AFP
For many people the COVID-19 pandemic has brought into mind more clearly the importance of work-life balance. This is one of the motivators behind the so-termed ‘Great Resignation’, with people electing not to return to jobs where the company’s have dictated ‘business as usual’ post-pandemic.

While many workplace reforms have occurred, such as hybrid working, it remains that some countries offer better work-life balances than others.

There are different measures for this. When relocating to a new city, there are important factors like employment rates and cost of living that people probably want to consider first.  After this, most people will want to explore and make the most of everything their new country has to offer.

Therefore, and one factor to consider when considering where to work is where the best places to relocate to for relaxing and exploration are to be found.

The data has been compiled by RAJA UK. It only looks at 25 cities; however, the locales selected are among the most popular that people are relocating to for work. The 25 cities have been ranked on a variety of factors to find the best place to relocate to for a new employee’s wellbeing.

The datasets for the study were taken from Numbero.

The top ten cities from this review are displayed in the table below.

RankCityEmploymentAverage WageCost of LivingRentCost of a PintCost of National DishSafetyHealthcareQuality of Life ScoreTotalTotal cost of a day outMost popular nearby location based on reviews*A relaxing activity nearby
1Chiang Mai00991010910461£6.42Wat Chedi Luang Varavihara – 4,947Doi Inthanon (national park)
2Tokyo45458899759£23.06Meiji Jingu Shrine – 4,370Ueno Park (public park)
3Berlin74668755757£29.17Brandenburg Gate – 26,943The Berlin Dahlem Botanischer Garten (botanical garden)
4Austin47628666956£36.33Texas State Capitol – 5,084Mount Bonnell (park and viewpoint)
5Zurich81001731071056£64.61Lake Zurich -3,879Bäckeranlage (park)
6Melbourne55557757854£37.63Royal Botanic Gardens Victoria – 7,372Elwood Beach
7Vancouver45638667854£38.50Stanley Park – 22,067Sasamat Lake
8Copenhagen55437588953£50.8Nyhavn – 16,294Frederiksberg Gardens
9Saint Petersburg409910962351£23.51The State Hermitage Museum – 21,800Alexander Gardens
10Athens91798731450£41.85Acropolis Museum – 28,033Astir Beach

Adding an economic element, there are considerable cost disparities. For example, Chiang Mai was found to be the cheapest place to have a fun day out, costing only £6.42, based on a list of selected destinations. In contrast, Zurich was found to cost the most to eat out and sightsee, costing up to £64.61 per day. In the middle of these two cities were places like Sasamat Lake in Vancouver and Elwood Beach in Melbourne.

Written By

Dr. Tim Sandle is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for science news. Tim specializes in science, technology, environmental, and health journalism. He is additionally a practising microbiologist; and an author. He is also interested in history, politics and current affairs.

