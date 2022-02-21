Relocating abroad? Your ‘work-life’ hangs in the balance

A man uses a laptop at a coffee shop in downtown Hanoi. - AFP

For many people the COVID-19 pandemic has brought into mind more clearly the importance of work-life balance. This is one of the motivators behind the so-termed ‘Great Resignation’, with people electing not to return to jobs where the company’s have dictated ‘business as usual’ post-pandemic.

While many workplace reforms have occurred, such as hybrid working, it remains that some countries offer better work-life balances than others.

There are different measures for this. When relocating to a new city, there are important factors like employment rates and cost of living that people probably want to consider first. After this, most people will want to explore and make the most of everything their new country has to offer.

Therefore, and one factor to consider when considering where to work is where the best places to relocate to for relaxing and exploration are to be found.

The data has been compiled by RAJA UK. It only looks at 25 cities; however, the locales selected are among the most popular that people are relocating to for work. The 25 cities have been ranked on a variety of factors to find the best place to relocate to for a new employee’s wellbeing.

The datasets for the study were taken from Numbero.

The top ten cities from this review are displayed in the table below.

Rank City Employment Average Wage Cost of Living Rent Cost of a Pint Cost of National Dish Safety Healthcare Quality of Life Score Total Total cost of a day out Most popular nearby location based on reviews* A relaxing activity nearby 1 Chiang Mai 0 0 9 9 10 10 9 10 4 61 £6.42 Wat Chedi Luang Varavihara – 4,947 Doi Inthanon (national park) 2 Tokyo 4 5 4 5 8 8 9 9 7 59 £23.06 Meiji Jingu Shrine – 4,370 Ueno Park (public park) 3 Berlin 7 4 6 6 8 7 5 5 7 57 £29.17 Brandenburg Gate – 26,943 The Berlin Dahlem Botanischer Garten (botanical garden) 4 Austin 4 7 6 2 8 6 6 6 9 56 £36.33 Texas State Capitol – 5,084 Mount Bonnell (park and viewpoint) 5 Zurich 8 10 0 1 7 3 10 7 10 56 £64.61 Lake Zurich -3,879 Bäckeranlage (park) 6 Melbourne 5 5 5 5 7 7 5 7 8 54 £37.63 Royal Botanic Gardens Victoria – 7,372 Elwood Beach 7 Vancouver 4 5 6 3 8 6 6 7 8 54 £38.50 Stanley Park – 22,067 Sasamat Lake 8 Copenhagen 5 5 4 3 7 5 8 8 9 53 £50.8 Nyhavn – 16,294 Frederiksberg Gardens 9 Saint Petersburg 4 0 9 9 10 9 6 2 3 51 £23.51 The State Hermitage Museum – 21,800 Alexander Gardens 10 Athens 9 1 7 9 8 7 3 1 4 50 £41.85 Acropolis Museum – 28,033 Astir Beach

Adding an economic element, there are considerable cost disparities. For example, Chiang Mai was found to be the cheapest place to have a fun day out, costing only £6.42, based on a list of selected destinations. In contrast, Zurich was found to cost the most to eat out and sightsee, costing up to £64.61 per day. In the middle of these two cities were places like Sasamat Lake in Vancouver and Elwood Beach in Melbourne.