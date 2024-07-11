Reinventing personal branding: Insights from Sergey Konovalov’s entrepreneurial path

Photo courtesy of Sergey Konovalov

Sergey Konovalov, an accomplished entrepreneur, mentor, and investor, is the Founder and CEO of Mobio Group. He has successfully expanded the company’s operations to the USA, UK, and Singapore, leading it to a notable turnover and a public listing on the London Stock Exchange. Residing in Mountain View, CA, Sergey invested in over 40 startups in 2023, showcasing his dedication to innovation and growth in the entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Building a personal brand beyond the numbers

In the modern landscape of entrepreneurship and startups, it’s a common belief that success depends on having millions of followers and significant social media presence. But is that truly the reality? Let’s explore why establishing a personal brand is important, even if you’re not an info-marketer with a vast audience.

Q: Could you share a personal journey illustrating this perspective?

Sergey Konovalov: As the Founder and CEO of Mobio Group, my journey took a significant turn when I moved to the US. Although I had achieved considerable success in Russia, my reputation didn’t seamlessly transfer to Silicon Valley. This challenge compelled me to rebuild my brand from the ground up, focusing on strategies that differed from those typically associated with established figures.

Q: How do personal brands typically develop without the resources of large influencers?

Sergey Konovalov: Many entrepreneurs start with limited resources, facing genuine challenges. They often lack the budget for extensive PR campaigns or the luxury of a large social media team. Nevertheless, success is attainable through personalized and effective strategies that emphasize unique strengths and values.

Q: What role do weak ties play in building a successful personal brand?

Sergey Konovalov: Leveraging weak ties, as emphasized in Julia Boz and Kate Levenstein’s ‘The Power of Weak Ties,’ can be incredibly influential. These connections often present diverse opportunities and valuable insights not typically found within close circles. For instance, the initial connection between Netflix founders Marc Randolph and Reed Hastings through weak ties illustrates their transformative potential. Boz and Levenstein argue that weak ties offer access to diverse sources of information and opportunities that strong ties may not provide.

Additionally, examples from ‘Power: Why Some People Have It and Others Don’t’ underscore this point. Media icons Oprah Winfrey and Star Jones both utilized weak ties to forge successful careers. In a fictional context, Carrie Bradshaw from “Sex and the City” effectively utilized weak ties to discover compelling stories, thus enhancing the impact of her columns.

Q: How did you navigate the challenge of building his personal brand in a new country?

Sergey Konovalov: Upon moving to the US, I quickly realized that my past achievements didn’t carry the same weight here. To rebuild my reputation, I chose an entrepreneurial path rather than that of an info-marketer.

My long-term strategy spanned five to 10 years, focusing on delivering real value to my audience, especially startups and immigrants in Silicon Valley. Understanding the importance of building new connections and nurturing existing ones, I balanced both aspects carefully.

I experimented with various communication methods and discovered a genuine enjoyment for writing articles and conducting interviews and podcasts. On the flip side, tasks like editing videos or mechanical social media interactions didn’t resonate with me.

With guidance from a PR strategist, we crafted a strategic vision that aligned with my personality and goals. Now, I engage with my Russian-speaking audience through platforms like Instagram and YouTube, while also writing for business magazines and actively participating on LinkedIn for my English-speaking followers.

This personalized strategy allows me to work with passion and maintain a high standard of content across the platforms that best suit my strengths and interests.

Q: In conclusion, what key lessons can entrepreneurs take away from this approach?

Sergey Konovalov: Entrepreneurs should understand that building a personal brand based on authenticity and leveraging weak ties can lead to significant achievements, even without a massive following. It is important to focus on formats and channels that resonate with your personality and goals. Whether it’s writing, public speaking, or engaging selectively on social media, genuine connections and sincerity can attract an engaged audience, regardless of its size. It’s crucial to find your unique approach and consistently provide value to your audience.

