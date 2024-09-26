Redefining Innovation: mesh conference to dive into digital transformation in the built environment in Toronto

At mesh in Toronto, Kamales Lardi will unpack the psychology of space, emphasizing how creating environments of psychological safety is crucial for unlocking creativity and driving innovation.

After captivating the audience virtually at the Calgary 2024 mesh conference, Kamales Lardi is back by popular demand—this time in person at mesh Toronto.

Hailing from Zurich, Kamales is an internationally renowned expert in digital business transformation and innovation. Her no-nonsense, practical insights have made her a sought-after thought leader in the digital space, and she is set to take the stage once again.

At the upcoming mesh conference in Toronto on October 23-24, 2024, Kamales will be featured in a fireside discussion on “Digital Transformation in the Built Environment: Where People, Place, and Technology Converge.”

She’ll explore how the design of workspaces—whether physical, virtual, or hybrid—directly impacts team dynamics and their ability to innovate, and unpack concepts of neuroscience and how creating brain-healthy workplaces contributes to economic success.

How do workplace layouts influence the digital transformation journey? Kamales will unpack the psychology of space, emphasizing how creating environments of psychological safety is crucial for unlocking creativity and driving innovation.

As workspaces evolve into more personalized, immersive, and tech-driven environments, Kamales will also share insights on managing teams in this new era. She will look ahead to the future, where technologies like augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and other immersive experiences will reshape collaboration and innovation.

Building the future — innovating where we live, work and play

In October 2024, the mesh conference will explore how people and the built environment come together to create the future. The event will connect those who design and develop spaces with those who use them, facilitating discussions on talent development, emerging technologies, sustainability, new business models, and how these elements impact society.

The mesh conference will showcase practical innovations and foster connections with leaders who are transforming the places where we live, work, and play.

This year’s theme, “Building Our Future,” arose from a desire to understand the changing nature of spaces and the need for creators (architects, designers, contractors, and owners) to collaborate with users (employees, leaders, HR teams, remote and hybrid workers, and customers).

While topics like the work-from-home debate will likely surface, the focus will remain on how evolving people, technologies, and processes shape the future of work and living spaces. As transformation and innovation continue, societal demands are shifting, necessitating innovative approaches to how spaces are designed and utilized.

With an emphasis on sustainability, adaptability, and evolving work dynamics, the mesh conference aims to bring together diverse perspectives to shape the future of our built environments.

Don’t miss the opportunity to hear from Kamales Lardi and other industry leaders as they dive into the future of innovation, technology, and the built environment.

Join the mesh conference in Toronto on October 23-24, 2024. Tickets are available now at meshconference.com.