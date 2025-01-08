Real estate trends for 2025: Predictions from industry leader Nathan Levinson

Photo courtesy of Nathan Levinson

As the real estate landscape continues to evolve, 2025 promises to bring transformative trends that will shape the way properties are managed, leased, and marketed.

Nathan Levinson, the president and founder of Royal York Property Management, shares his insights into what lies ahead for the industry.

Emphasis on technology and automation

Levinson believes that technology will continue to be a key part of innovation in real estate.

“Technology is making things easier for landlords and tenants. With tools powered by AI, finding tenants is quicker. Automated financial reports help everyone see the financial situation clearly. This is improving how things work for both landlords and tenants.” he explains.

These improvements will help operations run more smoothly and offer clearer information for both parties. Younger generations, such as Millennials and Gen-Z, want real estate experiences that are more personal and tech-savvy. Using AI can help provide what they are looking for.

The real estate market is rapidly evolving, and embracing AI will be key to staying competitive. Royal York Property Management is ready to take advantage of these new technologies, which will help them make smarter decisions in this fast-moving market.

With housing markets becoming more unpredictable, AI-powered tools will help property managers navigate changes more effectively.

Sustainable living and green investments

Sustainability is no longer optional — it’s a necessity. Levinson a rise in demand for energy-efficient buildings and eco-friendly practices. “Tenants are increasingly prioritizing properties that align with their environmental values,” he notes.

With October 2024 seeing a jump in home sales of 7.7%, buyers are clearly showing interest in properties that offer long-term value and environmental efficiency.

Urban suburbia

The migration from urban centers to suburban areas shows no signs of slowing down. Levinson highlights that Toronto’s suburbs will continue to see significant growth.

“Affordability and lifestyle preferences are driving this trend. Property investors should look to suburban markets for high returns on investment,” he advises.

Recent statistics show a rise in suburban market activity, driven by better mortgage affordability in important areas like Hamilton and Calgary.

Evolving tenant expectations

With the rise of remote work and flexible lifestyles, tenants now demand more from their rental properties. Features like home offices, smart home technology, and community spaces are becoming very important. Levinson emphasizes the importance of adapting to these preferences to maintain high occupancy rates.

Regulatory changes and their impact

Nathan Levinson points out that property owners must keep up with the changes in the real estate market.

Recently, federal changes raised the price limit for insured mortgages from $1 million to $1.5 million. They also lengthened the loan repayment terms for first-time buyers and people buying new homes.

These changes make it easier for people to buy homes. Buyers can now qualify for loans with less than a 20% down payment and have longer times to pay back the loan.

In 2025, current homeowners will find it easier to refinance. This will help them get money for construction and other expenses.

In addition, interest rates are expected to keep going down until 2025. This means more buyers will qualify for mortgages. Lower rates make it easier for buyers to meet the mortgage stress test.

The Canadian Real Estate Association predicts that home sales will go up by 6.6% next year, and the average home prices to increase by 4.4%. These changes are likely a result of new regulations helping the market.

Nathan Levinson thinks that these new rules will increase real estate transactions without making the market too hot. This approach aims to support a balanced and healthy real estate market.

Royal York Property Management is well-equipped to navigate these regulatory shifts, making sure that clients remain protected and well-informed.

Levinson’s proactive approach and knowledge make him a leader in adjusting to evolving laws. This helps build confidence and stability in the Canadian housing market.

The role of leadership in real estate

As a thought leader and a member of the Bank of Canada’s advisory panel on Ontario’s rental market, Levinson’s influence extends beyond Royal York Property Management.

His strategic insights and innovative solutions have established the company as a reliable partner for many property owners.

Reflecting on the impact of rising population growth and constrained housing starts, he stresses the importance of forward-thinking leadership in meeting market demands.

Preparing for 2025 and beyond

To succeed in the changing market, Levinson suggests that property owners should take a proactive approach.

“Partnering with a company like Royal York Property Management can make all the difference. We handle every aspect of property management, allowing owners to focus on their investment goals,” he concludes.

With Canadian home prices and sales trends settling into a balanced market, Levinson’s strategies will keep resonating with both buyers and investors.

Nathan Levinson’s predictions for 2025 showcase the exciting opportunities and challenges ahead.

Under his leadership, Royal York Property Management continues to set the standard for excellence, innovation, and growth in Canada’s real estate industry.