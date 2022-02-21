Rather than how to get promoted, try where to get promoted

Construction started on multi-family buildings in the US real estate market dropped in September, according to official data - Copyright AFP Ishara S. KODIKARA

The mechanism for internal promotions within firms is often unclear and there are variations across different sectors and within enterprises within the same sector, depending upon the corporate culture. For example, can the role a person holds influence their odds of getting a promotion? How might this vary in a country like Canada?

Other factors that could be influential determinants include types of industry or even the address someone resides at? One review suggests each of these factors can influence how likely Canadians are to be promoted. This is as per according to new data from LinkedIn’s Get Ahead Special Report.

For the review, LinkedIn investigated internal promotion rates compared to the national average over the past 12 months.

The review identified the top three roles where Canadians were most likely to be promoted. These were: Product managers, where the internal promotion rate was shown to be 120 percent higher than the national average.

This was followed by marketers, where the internal promotion rate was 68 percent higher and then with accountants, with an internal promotion rate that was 51 percent higher.

In terms of the top three industries where Canadians were most likely to be promoted, finance comes top with an internal promotion rate 46 percent higher than the national average. This is followed by media and communications, where the internal promotion rate stands at 39 percent higher. Third comes software and IT services, which also has an internal promotion rate that is 39 percent higher.

With locations, the top three places where Canadians were most likely to be promoted were found to be the Greater Toronto Area, where there is an internal promotion rate 27 percent larger than the national average, followed by the Greater Vancouver Metropolitan Area, where the internal promotion rate is 11 percent higher. In third spot comes the Greater Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo Metropolitan Area, where the internal promotion rate is 4 percent higher.

To generate the data, LinkedIn’s Economic Graph team analyzed Canadian internal promotion data at companies with more than ten. For this, internal promotions from internship positions and promotions from C-Suite roles to partner or owner roles were excluded from the analysis.

By the internal promotion rate, this reflected the number of LinkedIn members who added a new, higher seniority position at the same employer to their profile in a job function. The rate was calculated by dividing this by the total number of members with an active position in that job function.