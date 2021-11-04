Rashad Stewart’s Success in E-Commerce

Photo courtesy Rashad Stewart,

This is a Sponsored Article written by Ascend Agency

E-commerce is one of the few industries that started recently, and has since taken the world by storm. Being able to conduct sales and make business transactions online from the comfort of your home has made e-commerce very popular. In the past two years, the coronavirus further catapulted the popularity and success of e-commerce taking it to new heights.

Among many in the e-commerce industry is Rashad Stewart, an entrepreneur who was able to use e-commerce to generate a massive 7-figure income in just 7 months. So, how did Rashad manage to achieve this?

Starting in 2017, Rashad founded two brands. One was an all-natural cosmetic beauty brand and the other was a lingerie brand. Not only was this impressive but, during this time, he was working as a software engineer. Using dropshipping, Rashad was able to generate a whopping seven figures in the incredible short time of 7 months. Shopify and Amazon became his two most successful hubs.

This work, and the success Rashad gained from it, made him realize that he could help and educate way more people about the potential of e-commerce. With this idea at hand, Rashad started his e-commerce company called Ecom Inspired. Rashad started it in 2021 and in just a year, he had grown his company to 20 employees generating an impressive $700,000 in the US and abroad.

Since Amazon only allows one account per seller, Rashad partners with his clients by opening a store in their name, and then operating and managing it; at the end of the day, the profits are shared. For anyone new to the e-commerce industry, a service such as this is a game changer.

However, not everything has been easy and Rashad has dealt with his fair share of tough times. He remembers in 2018 when he ended up suffering a loss of over $20,000 in his dropshipping business. Things became tougher as he was also working at his 9-5 job and he wasn’t getting enough sleep. The incredible will, determination, and passion kept Rashad going during this time, along with the strong network he had developed.

When it comes to giving wisdom, Rashad mentions that even if you’re working a 9-5 job, you can still start something on your own. He says that the mornings will be early and nights will be late, but it is possible. Rashad also has some big plans for the future. He plans to expand his company and his team in the US after which he wants to move to Atlanta to a bigger office. If things go well, he also plans to open one or two new warehouses.

The determination and passion that fuels Rashad is remarkable. Not only does he help people in this field become the best versions of themselves but also inspires new people to enter this industry.