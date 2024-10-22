Connect with us

Rare Tintin albums go under the hammer in Paris

A collection of rare Tintin comic albums is up for auction in Paris.
Published

Tintin mania has crossed the world, as seen at the 2023 San Diego comic festival
A collection of rare Tintin comic albums is up for auction in Paris on Wednesday, many signed by cartoonist Herge, who wrote “Tintin is just another version of me” on one flyleaf.

Among the 75 graphic novels is a one-of-a-kind copy of “Tintin in America”, first published in 1932, which has an estimated value of 200,000 euros ($217,000).

Herge dedicated the book in 1933 to the chaplain of his Brussels scout troop, Charles Helsen, who became a friend and mentor.

“To Mr Abbot Helsen, in memory of the good years spent under his supervision, discovering Adventure… Tintin is just another version of me, who would have continued on that path, all the way,” he wrote.

Helsen’s copy of “Tintin in America” appears to have been a one-off printing.

“We believe Herge requested a copy be specially printed” for his friend, said Daniel Perez, the auction house expert covering the sale.

The sale of 75 graphic novels at the Tajan auction house will break up a collection built over generations by the family of Felipe Ortiz-Patino, whose Bolivian great-grandfather started the mania.

Perez said he put together the lots for sale from the collection after Ortiz-Patino “switched interests for various reasons”.

Many of the books on offer are in near-new or very good condition, displaying the original colours of their cover illustrations.

One first-edition copy of 1931’s “Tintin in the Congo” — of which only a few thousand were printed — is estimated at 100,000 euros.

Herge signed the book “Tintin” while his fiancee, Germaine, signed as “Milou” — the French name for the intrepid reporter’s faithful terrier known as “Snowy” in English translations.

An unsigned but very rare pop-up version of “Red Rackham’s Treasure” is also on sale with an estimate of 60,000 euros.

In November, Tajan plans to offer one of Herge’s original 1941 illustrations for “The Shooting Star”, another Tintin adventure, estimated at up to 500,000 euros.

AFP
