Quantum Connections launches new ‘Connecting At Work’ program

Photo by Dmytro Zinkevych / Shutterstock.com

Opinions expressed by Digital Journal contributors are their own.

Today’s workplaces are experiencing the merging of many issues: a changing economy, global workforce, multiple generations working together, and greater pressure to show value and increase profit. These stressors have caused employee morale to decline, with some studies showing that job satisfaction scores have reached their lowest point since early 2020. In the face of this decline, leaders are struggling with keeping their teams engaged and connected while operating at the highest levels.

To address this, Quantum Connections recently announced the availability of its new Connecting At Work program, designed to tackle the source of unsatisfactory workplace relationships: disconnected employees.

The program targets relationship issues that can cause low productivity and high turnover with a unique blend of training, practice and measurement grounded in the dialogue methodology developed by its founders, relationship experts Harville Hendrix, Ph.D. and Helen LaKelly Hunt, Ph.D.

Optimizing team performance through connection

Quantum Connections’ CEO Dennis S. Holland explained, “It’s well understood that the breakdown of any system typically occurs at the point of data exchange. For human beings in the workplace, the exchange of data — or the way in which we talk to one another — is no different. This is why we’ve designed our Connecting At Work program to teach dialogue skills so that team members can talk to one another without criticism and listen without judgment to connect beyond difference — ultimately optimizing team performance.”

Holland pointed to Gallup data citing a loss to American businesses of $1 trillion annually due to voluntary employee turnover — with 52 percent of that cost to the disconnect between employees and their leaders.

Research from Google, SHRM and the U.S. Surgeon General reinforces the importance of psychological safety and connection in the workplace in effective teams. Their findings show that increased engagement, productivity and retention can be tied to employees feeling seen and heard by their colleagues.

Using dialogue to foster engagement

Connecting At Work’s methodology equips leaders and employees with the dialogue skills needed to foster connection, collaboration and inclusion — which it believes will foster relational skills that can drive measurable performance improvement. Techniques are based on neuro and quantum social sciences, and equip employees with the ability to talk without criticism and listen without judgment.

The program’s training modules touch on topics such as mirroring, affirmations, zero negativity, leadership coaching and more, and participants move from knowledge to practice throughout the training by participating in exercises and reflections via regular touchpoints and the Connecting At Work dashboard.

“Retaining engaged and productive employees has become a top priority for business leaders across the globe, regardless of organization size, industry, or region,” said Holland.

As modern businesses begin to see team connection as essential for improving morale, productivity and ultimately profits, programs like Connecting At Work will play a big role in ushering in a new era of business excellence fueled by science.