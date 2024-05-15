Connect with us

Qatar eyes more long-term gas supply deals this year

AFP

Published

Energy Minister Saad al-Kaabi sets out QatarEnergy's plans to boost LNG production capacity at the Qatar Economic Forum in Doha
Qatar expects to sign more long-term natural gas supply deals this year to meet growing international demand, Energy Minister Saad al-Kaabi said on Wednesday.

The minister, who is also chief executive of QatarEnergy, said the state-owned giant had secured sales of 25 million tonnes of liquified natural gas (LNG) in the past year and expected to be “signing more this year.”

“It’s just agreeing on terms and conditions and pricing… but I think there’s a huge demand out there, whether it’s from Asia or Europe,” Kaabi told the Qatar Economic Forum.

“I think even Europe is realising now they have to do something different to secure long term,” he added.

Qatar is one of the world’s top LNG producers alongside the United States, Australia and Russia.

Asian countries led by China, Japan and South Korea have been the main market for Qatari gas, but demand from European countries has grown since Russia’s war on Ukraine threw supplies into doubt.

In February, Qatar announced plans to expand output from its North Field, saying they would boost capacity to 142 million tonnes per year before 2030.

Kaabi said there could be further expansions to the emirate’s LNG production capacity.

“The technical capability of doing more in Qatar is going to be assessed in the future and, if there is more, we probably will do more,” he said.

In recent months, Qatar has inked LNG deals with France’s Total, Britain’s Shell, India’s Petronet, China’s Sinopec and Italy’s Eni among others.

