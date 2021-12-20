Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Qatar Airways launches UK legal challenge against Airbus

Published

Qatar Airways launches UK legal challenge against Airbus
Qatar Airways is taking Airbus to court in London to resolve a dispute about its A350 fleet - Copyright AFP/File PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA
Qatar Airways is taking Airbus to court in London to resolve a dispute about its A350 fleet - Copyright AFP/File PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA

Qatar Airways said Monday it had launched legal proceedings against Airbus in the High Court in London, following a dispute with the aircraft manufacturer over degradation of the exterior fuselage surfaces.

The issue has led the airline, one of the Gulf region’s “big three” carriers, to ground some of its A350 planes and not accept further deliveries of the wide-body aircraft from the European firm until the problem is resolved.

“We have sadly failed in all our attempts to reach a constructive solution with Airbus in relation to the accelerated surface degradation condition adversely impacting the Airbus A350 aircraft,” Qatar Airways said in a statement.

The airline added it “has therefore been left with no alternative but to seek a rapid resolution of this dispute via the courts”.

Airbus declined to comment Monday.

The plane manufacturer said earlier this month it was ready to seek independent arbitration to settle the dispute.

It has argued the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) has confirmed its findings that the paint-related issue had “no airworthiness impact on the A350 fleet.”

The firm has also accused Qatar Airways of misrepresenting the problem as an airworthiness issue.

In its statement, the airline said it had initiated the legal proceedings in the technology and construction division of London’s High Court “to ensure that Airbus will now address our legitimate concerns without further delay”. 

Qatar Airway noted it has currently grounded 21 A350 aircraft.

“We strongly believe that Airbus must undertake a thorough investigation of this condition to conclusively establish its full root cause,” it added. 

“Without a proper understanding of the root cause of the condition, it is not possible for Qatar Airways to establish whether any proposed repair solution will rectify the underlying condition.”

In this article:Airbus, Qatar Airways
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Tech & Science

‘Exceptional’ mammoth graveyard unearthed in southwest England

The Steppe mammoth was the first stage in the evolution of the steppe and tundra elephants and the ancestor of the woolly mammoth and...

16 hours ago

Tech & Science

How space technologies are helping us accurately determine the Earth’s temperature

Satellites have become invaluable as an added technology in man’s quest to understand and expand the scope of global climate observation.

11 hours ago
Fauci warns of bleak winter with Omicron 'raging through the world' Fauci warns of bleak winter with Omicron 'raging through the world'

World

Fauci warns of bleak winter with Omicron 'raging through the world'

Dr. Anthony Fauci warned of a bleak winter ahead as the Covid-19 Omicron variant spurs a new wave of infections globally.

15 hours ago
EU set to back Novavax Covid vaccine EU set to back Novavax Covid vaccine

World

EU set to back Novavax Covid vaccine

The EU's drug regulator will decide Monday whether to approve a Covid jab by Novavax, which uses a more conventional technology.

6 hours ago