Q&A: How online training is helping solve the skilled worker shortage in engineering

As Baby Boomers retire in droves (turning 65 at an oft-reported rate of 10,000 per day), that generation’s propensity to hold jobs for 15, 20 and up to 30 years is coming to a head – especially in the skilled labor market. Add to that the fact that the younger generation who would replace them lack the desire or training to enter the engineering or manufacturing industries, and the pressure is noticeable.

According to a study by Deloitte and the manufacturing industry, nearly 2 million factory jobs will be unfilled by 2033. In a recent Forbes article, experts pointed out that this is exacerbated by shop classes being dropped from junior and high schools, while children are less and less frequently doing manual chores at home.

But technology exists to mitigate this issue. Digital Journal sat down with Jacob Ames, Content Evangelist at SolidProfessor, an e-learning provider that offers an online library of more than 15,000 video training programs for anyone wanting to learn more about modern engineering and manufacturing, from middle school to the factory floor.

Digital Journal: When and why was Solidprofessor born?

Jacob Ames: Solidprofessor was founded in 2002 by Tony Glockler and Pedro Santana to help people in or entering the engineering design space quickly learn how to use mechanical engineering design software. Before Solidprofessor, which was the first professional online training program for this industry, new employees had two choices: learn everything they can in school (using software that was updated in some cases a decade earlier), then try to re-learn the current version while on the job; or attend an in-person training program – usually over two or three days – and try to cram and retain as much as they can to bring to the workplace. The in-person trainings are still useful, but virtually no one can retain all of that information. Solidprofessor was designed to be kind of like a laser-focused YouTube channel for mechanical engineering, providing step-by-step instruction on the critical software for the industry. It evolved into a full-fledged training and certification prep program.

DJ: What kinds of software does Solidprofessor train people to use?

Ames: Our trainings cover real-life applications ranging from drafting and 3D design to CNC machining and additive manufacturing. There are a number of software tools that engineers and manufacturers use to complete those tasks, such as computer-aided design CAD, computer-aided manufacturing (CAM), and building information modeling (BIM). Our most popular courses train people on SOLIDWORKS, AutoCAD, Mastercam and more.

DJ: You have 15,000 videos? How can anyone watch all of them?

Ames: Nobody can watch all the videos. It would take someone more than 400 years to watch all the training we offer. So instead, the videos are broken down into topic, skill level, etc. so that someone wanting to learn more about, for example, computer-aided design or additive manufacturing, can do so using the best available material for them. It’s very personalized in that way. For students new to the subject, a certain set of videos can give them the basics. Then, as they progress and need to learn more specific and marketable skills, the content grows with them. We’ve also found that a lot of our more experienced users log in with a very specific question or problem they’re looking to solve, and being able to quickly find a reliable solution and get back to work is very valuable to them.

DJ: You work with middle schoolers?

Ames: Yes, most middle school STEM teachers know you can only get so much knowledge from book-learning. The videos and simulations we offer can supplement the academic element with real-world, up-to-date lessons that use current technology and hands-on exercises to solve problems currently seen in the industry today. We’ve seen dozens of students as young as 12 and 13 years old earn industry-recognized certifications through our certification prep curriculum. It’s the same for high school and college students, though the content can be more advanced. Once a student is ready to enter the workforce, they will be able to work with the latest technologies and become indispensable in their chosen fields. We also partner with companies like SkillsUSA, which is a leading workforce development organization for students that uses Solidprofessor to supplement their curriculum.

DJ: And what about the people in the workforce who don’t need the basics?

Ames: For young professionals that are just out of college or who may have gaps in their education, or experienced veterans who want to upskill (maybe for a better-paying job), we offer a fountain of knowledge they can always refer to. Whether they are looking for professional development, or they want to learn a new skill like simulation, or they need to come up to speed quickly with best practices for a new form of manufacturing, they can turn to Solidprofessor. Even if they’re working on older versions of software and their company is moving to the latest version, we provide update training for the latest releases. This is essentially a tool that can help skill up any level of worker.

DJ: How are manufacturing and engineering companies using the platform?

Ames: We work with hundreds of companies of all sizes, from mom-and-pop operations to multi-billion-dollar enterprises. A great example of a company using Solidprofessor is Knapheide, an Illinois-based company that has been making custom work truck bodies and accessories for more than 175 years, all the way back to horse-drawn wagons and the Model-T Ford.

They use Solidprofessor in two important ways. First, as part of a month-long onboarding program, training new employees on the software the company uses. As a result, Knapheide’s managers and supervisors no longer have to give employees “busy work” while they learn the software. Instead, they come to their first day with a working knowledge of what they need to do and the technical skills to accomplish those tasks. The second element is a training program for upskilling workers who want to broaden their scope or make more money. It’s perfect for on-the-job training and avoids sending employees away for days at a time like in-person training tends to do.

DJ: The technology changes all the time. How do you keep up?

Ames: We’re constantly working to keep up with the latest developments in design technologies and update our material accordingly, enabling new employees and seasoned veterans alike to hit the ground running as their work systems become more technologically advanced. Every time we learn about an update or a new piece of software, we begin examining it, using it, and figuring out how to teach it. Our team has a diverse background of experience in engineering, manufacturing, and education, and we’re working together every day to create an exceptional learning experience that works for everyone.