Q&A: How IT teams can champion enterprise sustainability

Computers and offices. — Image by © Tim Sandle.

How can IT teams be champions of enterprise sustainability and what is most important when making reverse takeover (RTO) purchasing decisions to support an organization’s long-term environment social governance (ESG) goals?

To learn more, Digital Journal spoke with Dan Root, Head of Global Strategic Alliances, Barco Clickshare.

Digital Journal: What role does IT play in setting the agenda for creating a sustainable organization?

Dan Root: While IT teams are often not setting an organization’s overall sustainability goals, they can be instrumental in achieving progress towards an ultimate vision. By working hand-in-hand with other business functions like human resources, facilities, operations and upper management to align on priorities, IT can not only implement more sustainable choices into their department function, but also drive success forward by influencing behaviours and collecting important data that can outline where improvements can be made.

DJ: How can IT work closely with these other business functions to attain these goals?

Root: IT teams can be instrumental in the ability to benchmark progress towards goals by initializing data capturing telemetry and pursuing partnerships that ease the ability to track business impacts. For example, smart conference room technologies can not only provide insights on how physical spaces are being used for meetings and the experiences of individuals using these investments, but can also serve as a telemetry point for how spaces can be used more efficiently.

If their company has not yet established benchmarks for sustainability, IT teams can go a step further by outlining to leadership and facilities what metrics are traceable within existing tech investments and where further investments may be needed to track progress.

DJ: Are IT teams prioritizing sustainability? What does prioritization look like in practice?

Root: Frost & Sullivan found that 86% of IT managers believe practicing sustainability is important to achieving business goals, and 83% of respondents to a Gartner survey believe sustainability program activities directly created both short- and long-term value for their organizations, but without widespread buy-in, ESG goals are doomed before they get off the ground.

DJ: Do you have a top list of considerations IT needs to have in place to make their function more sustainable?

Root: Sustainable device retirement possibilities should be a key consideration when IT managers make new purchasing decisions – for example, choosing technologies that are made with sustainable materials like PCR plastics and are labelled with low-energy consumption certifications. Look for certifications or labels from trusted regulators to ascertain a well-rounded understanding of a products’ carbon neutrality and how it can be recycled at the time of retirement to make smarter purchases possible.

Tech leaders at enterprises of all sizes should regularly conduct a comprehensive analysis of the environmental impact of devices throughout their entire lifecycle. We also know that remote work enablement can help to reduce the environmental impact of commuting, energy waste and consumption while also enhancing employee flexibility. It

DJ: Are there ways IT teams can lean on vendors for guidance in making sustainable decisions?

Root: IT teams can and should lean on their vendors for guidance on best practices that extend the life of these purchases. Working with vendors who take extended producer responsibility seriously in their outputs ensure that the environmental impact of their products, including proper disposal and recycling at the end of their life, is already accounted for at the time of purchase. Vendors with broader international footprints may also be subject to sweeping regulatory oversight and may offer products with broader compliance needs baked-in that can serve as a best practice.

IT teams can also offer responsible use guidance to employees in their organization to see reduced wear on tech investments. While the onus does not rest with end users, issuing best practices can slow depletion of hardware resources. IT teams should also invest in solutions that offer guarantees on their purchases, issue regular software updates and foresee end-of-life optimizations. Cumulatively, these enable IT teams to not only reduce their expenditures, but also drives home an overall reduction in the tech carbon footprint.