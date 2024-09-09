Q&A: How government IT teams can manage their digital presence

Homework: Image by Tony Alter (CC BY 2.0)

US Government IT teams face several challenges when managing their digital presence versus those in the private sector. This includes juggling security concerns, multiple stakeholders, and complex content.

Given the increased shift of government services to digital platforms, charting a path forwards requires care and planning. To learn more, Digital Journal caught up with Josh Koenig, co-founder & CSO at Pantheon.

Digital Journal: What are the primary challenges that make government web development different from private sector projects?

Josh Koenig: Government web development projects face unique challenges, such as stringent security and privacy requirements, complex data management, and the need to manage diverse stakeholder expectations. Unlike the private sector, government projects often involve handling highly sensitive information, requiring rigorous security protocols and extensive background checks for developers.

Further, government sites have unique web traffic demands that spike in alignment with national events, crises, or local civic events – underlying the need for a resilient site architecture that can scale to meet performance needs in real time. These factors contribute to increased complexity, time, and cost compared to private sector projects.

DJ: How do security and privacy requirements in government projects affect the overall development process?

Koenig: Security and privacy requirements in government projects impose significant constraints on the development process. Developers must undergo extensive background checks, and data must be carefully compartmentalized to ensure that only authorized personnel have access. These measures, while essential for protecting sensitive information, introduce additional layers of complexity, leading to longer development timelines and higher costs.



Data sensitivity in government web development requires developers to implement strict data access controls and comply with rigorous data retention policies. Handling sensitive information such as social security numbers or financial data necessitates careful planning and execution to ensure data protection. These requirements not only add complexity to the development process but also demand ongoing vigilance to address potential data deletion requests and other security concerns.

DJ: What are the challenges associated with managing stakeholder expectations in government web projects?



Koenig: Managing stakeholder expectations in government projects can be challenging due to the diverse priorities and timelines of various stakeholders. Effective communication is key, as developers must clearly explain the time required for each phase of the project. Padding time estimates is often necessary to account for the extensive planning, consensus-building, and testing that government projects require before actual development work can begin.

Another frequent issue developers need to guard against is “gold-plating” – where projects snowball far beyond the agreed-upon minimum viable product (MVP). Setting clear priorities and sticking to this outline can keep developers from getting carried away with unnecessary refinements or additional features that ultimately delay the project. Regularly revisiting the project’s goals and maintaining close communication with stakeholders can help ensure that the development stays focused on the essential deliverables. Developers must also be cautious of over-engineering (gold-plating) during the project, as this can lead to unnecessary delays and missed deadlines.



There’s also a cultural aspect to developing for government clients, who are often accustomed to setting expectations at the outset and receiving fully finished deliverable products. This culture makes the iterative nature of agile development a challenge. Developers must educate these clients on the benefits of incremental delivery, where the product is developed and improved through successive iterations. Even though this shift can lead to better overall outcomes, it requires a mindset adjustment for clients used to non-agile project methodologies.

DJ: What are the regulatory roadblocks that differentiate government development projects from private projects?

Koenig: A standout difference is regulatory oversight driving government websites to be more accessible. Recent changes in the Americans with Disabilities Act are driving governments to ensure all pages of their civic sites are compliant with Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) standards.

For developers, this means not only ensuring their work is aligned with the bare minimums, but also extensively tested by real individuals who need accessibility tools to access civic information. For example, implementing a PDF form that people have to download to apply for a permit is an obstacle in the critical path of providing government services. These obstructions may not be clear to all developers, and are one clear example of how government development projects differ from private sector projects.

DJ: How do political transitions impact government web development projects?



Koenig: Political transitions can introduce significant challenges to government web development projects, often requiring substantial content changes or updates. A new administration may bring different priorities, leading to modifications that can disrupt ongoing projects. Developers must navigate these transitions carefully, ensuring clear communication about necessary changes and devising action plans to maintain the integrity and continuity of the website.



Clear communication is essential during political transitions to ensure that all stakeholders understand the reasons behind necessary changes. This helps minimize confusion and political drama that can arise from unexpected updates or content deletions. By providing a transparent rationale and collaborating on an action plan, developers can maintain project continuity and reduce the potential for conflict during transitions.