Q&A: How 2024 brings ai and prompt engineering to business decision making

Generative AI is no longer optional in the enterprise – with early adopters looking for new use cases across their organizations and seeking new ways for the tools to augment human workflows. Those behind on the adoption curve, or who haven’t begun to explore the tools on the market to ease and accelerate decision making, run the risk of falling behind significantly. To make internal rollouts smooth and encourage the use of these investments, companies need to teach their workforce that AI is not a glorified search engine, and that prompt engineering is critical to extracting accurate, expected results.

To learn more, Digital Journal spoke with Daniel Fallmann, CEO at Mindbreeze, focusing on why businesses must embrace training and cultural adjustments to make the most of AI integrations in 2024. Fallmann outlines the key factors that are driving how AI will be used in decision making, why it’s critical to have an understanding of working with these tools, how building better prompts results in better outcomes and the organizational perils of not being prepared.

Digital Journal: What are the key factors that define how functional an AI is in making business decisions?

Daniel Fallmann: In defining the functional power of AI for business decisions, data quality, algorithm accuracy, interpretability, scalability, and adaptability form the foundation. Interpretability becomes especially critical as it ensures that AI decisions are transparent and understandable, leading to more trust between the user and the system. Scalability guarantees that the AI system can handle an increasing volume of data without compromising performance, while adaptability ensures its relevance amid evolving business landscapes. Creating a balance among these factors is essential for crafting a robust AI framework that seamlessly aligns with an organization’s strategic objectives.

DJ: As businesses look to adopt solutions in 2024, what will be the driving factor to ensuring workers make the most of functional capabilities?

As we step into 2024, maximizing the utility of AI’s functional capabilities lies in cultivating a culture of curiosity and adaptability. Beyond technical skills, businesses need to invest in high-quality data innovation and have a mindset set towards the possibilities that AI systems assist workers. This cultural shift empowers workers to proactively explore and harness the full potential of emerging solutions, ensuring a more profound impact on day-to-day operations and overall business strategies.

Trust in these systems comes from understanding how they work. Recognizing how and why new technology and AI-powered products are here to help is one of the most critical steps. Continuously thinking of these systems as “pure magic” won’t cut it anymore – a foundation of actual knowledge is paramount to the success of workers and solutions.

DJ: How can employers level up internal understanding of the importance of prompt engineering?

Fallmann: Elevating internal understanding of relevant facts requires a holistic approach (or what we like to call 360-degree views) that combines comprehensive training programs with a culture of continuous learning. It is vital to feed facts into prompts, and those facts need to be collected in a holistic and highly structured way. Tools behind the scenes make more complex prompt engineering tasks possible.

Prompt templating and prompt mining are essential focus areas in that domain right now. Employers can facilitate cross-functional collaboration by encouraging effective communication between data scientists with technical expertise and experts across business departments who understand the fine details of company needs. This cross-functional collaboration ensures that prompt engineering is not just a technical exercise but a strategic alignment with real-world applications and organizational goals.

DJ: How does prompt specificity change the output of a query? How must behaviours change to unlock further value?

Fallmann: The specificity of prompts holds the key to shaping AI outputs with precision. Users can fine-tune prompts to guide AI models toward the desired information, but more importantly, tools like insight engines need to expand a prompt with holistic factual details. In turn, the relevance and depth of insights are more geared towards the use case and required knowledge of every user. Unlocking additional value demands a refined approach to prompt crafting, striking the delicate balance between specificity and generality. The refinement of prompt templates and automated quality and relevance tuning empowers users to extract contextually relevant insights from AI systems, thereby optimizing the overall utility of the technology. Tools such as Mindbreeze InSpire act as the foundational fact engine that collects and adds the facts to the prompt to make the above a smooth approach to generating high-level outputs. It is imperative that the user does not have to use a trial-and-error approach for prompt engineering, as this is not as scalable for business-critical use cases.

DJ: What’s the risk of not teaching end users how to frame their prompts?

Fallmann: Overlooking the importance of teaching end users how to frame prompts introduces a significant risk of misalignment between user expectations and AI capabilities – while also leading to data hallucination or “fake news” generated from the systems. Ineffective prompt framing may lead to misinterpretation of queries, generating outputs that fail to address the user intent. To mitigate this risk, organizations must prioritize user education, equipping individuals with the skills to articulate prompts that align precisely with the capabilities and limitations of the AI system. This proactive approach allows a seamless integration of AI into everyday workflows.

It is important to note that businesses should not expect everyone to be a prompt engineer. For business-critical use cases, prompts and LLM are just a small portion of what needs to be in place for efficient knowledge management. The most important thing is to understand the areas in which technology should be used and which tools need to be combined to have a more holistic approach when it comes to critical information needs.