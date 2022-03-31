Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Putin decree: Foreign buyers must pay in rubles for Russian gas

Putin decrees that foreifgn buyers must pay in rubles for Russian gas starting on April 1.

Published

Russian President Vladimir Putin said last week that Moscow will now only accept rubles as payment for natural gas deliveries to "unfriendly" countries, which include the European Union
Russian President Vladimir Putin said last week that Moscow will now only accept rubles as payment for natural gas deliveries to "unfriendly" countries, which include the European Union - Copyright AFP BULENT KILIC
Russian President Vladimir Putin said last week that Moscow will now only accept rubles as payment for natural gas deliveries to "unfriendly" countries, which include the European Union - Copyright AFP BULENT KILIC

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that he had signed a decree saying foreign buyers must pay in roubles for Russian gas from April 1, and contracts would be halted if these payments were not made.

“In order to purchase Russian natural gas, they must open ruble accounts in Russian banks. It is from these accounts that payments will be made for gas delivered starting from tomorrow,” Putin said in televised remarks, reports Reuters.

“If such payments are not made, we will consider this a default on the part of buyers, with all the ensuing consequences. Nobody sells us anything for free, and we are not going to do charity either – that is, existing contracts will be stopped.”

Putin holds considerable leverage over many European countries due to their dependence on Russian natural gas, and any disruption to gas exports would make Europe’s energy crisis much worse.

The flow of Russian natural gas has continued unabated, despite overwhelming Western sanctions, though that’s largely because its oil and gas exports were one way it could contain the financial fallout of the sanctions.

Any disruption in the flow of Russian gas could strain the unity that the West has shown in its stance toward Russia so far over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, and this would not be good.

Germany and Austria have triggered emergency plans amid a payments stand-off with Russia. Western officials have warned for years that the Kremlin could use its exports to put pressure on political leaders to weaken sanctions placed on Russia for its military campaigns.

As usual, it has become extremely difficult to know what Putin means and if his rhetoric is to be believed. On Wednesday, the Russian president appeared to soften his stance over demanding ruble payments, saying they would be introduced gradually, reports the BBC.

In this article:european nations, ordered by decree, payment in rubles, Putin order, Russian natural gas
Written By

Karen Graham is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for environmental news. Karen's view of what is happening in our world is colored by her love of history and how the past influences events taking place today. Her belief in man's part in the care of the planet and our environment has led her to focus on the need for action in dealing with climate change. It was said by Geoffrey C. Ward, "Journalism is merely history's first draft." Everyone who writes about what is happening today is indeed, writing a small part of our history.

You may also like:

World

Russia sanctions should increase until full Ukraine withdrawal: UK

UK PM Johnson said Western powers should tighten the economic noose around Russia until it withdraws all its soldiers from Ukraine.

24 hours ago
Kyiv has recaptured some territory from Russian soldiers Kyiv has recaptured some territory from Russian soldiers

World

Ukraine forces recapture key road outside east Ukraine city

Ukrainian forces have pushed back Russian troops from a highway outside the country’s second-largest city of Kharkiv.

16 hours ago

Tech & Science

Q&A: Adding flavor to the dish: Innovative garlic presser invented

GARLIC ROCKET ONE contains brand-new technology, to avoid food waste.

22 hours ago

Business

Failure to recover: The importance of business disaster recovery plans

It is time for businesses to review how they back-up their critical data. An expert explains why.

22 hours ago