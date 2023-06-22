Connect with us

Proposed Minnesota nickel mine begins environmental review – Would supply Tesla if approved

Talon Metals Corp. filed papers with Minnesota regulators Wednesday to launch an environmental review of its proposed mine.
Row of Electrify America Ev Charging Stations rated for 150kw and 350 kw. Maryland in September 2019. Source - Ken Fields, CC SA 2.0.
Talon Metals Corp. filed papers with Minnesota regulators Wednesday to launch an environmental review of its proposed mine.

Talon”s underground Nickel mine is aimed to boost the domestic supply of nickel for its energy storage use in the U.S. battery supply chain, which currently depends on China and Russia for the minerals.

To that end, Talon is in a joint venture with Rio Tinto on the high-grade Tamarack Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project. Talon signed a memorandum of understanding last year to supply roughly half the nickel it produces to Tesla for electric vehicle batteries.

Following Talon’s submission of the Environmental Assessment Worksheet (EAW), the authorities will begin a scoping process to determine the environmental consequences of the proposed Tamarack project.

The company, based in the British Virgin Islands and run from Canada, has stressed the need for minerals to speed the transition away from fossil fuels. According to the Associated Press, the underground nickel mine is located near the northern town of Tamarack.

The outcome of the environmental review hinges on concerns over the project’s potential to harm the environment. Those same concerns have stalled two copper-nickel mines proposed by other companies in northern Minnesota.

One project turned down by the current administration was the Twin Metals copper-nickel mine near Ely, which is just upstream from the pristine Boundary Waters Canoe Area wilderness.

And the federal government earlier this month raised a new obstacle to the separate NewRange Copper Nickel mine near Babbitt when the Army Corps of Engineers revoked a crucial water quality permit.

However, the Department of Energy has already given the Tamarack project a $114 million grant to build an ore processing plant in North Dakota, part of the Biden administration’s efforts to boost domestic production of nickel, lithium and other metals needed for electric vehicles and the fight against climate change.

The plan laid out by Talon in its submission Wednesday “is not definitive,” said Todd Malan, chief external affairs officer for the company, the Star Tribune is reporting. “We have room to make improvements or changes based on feedback.”

Located 50 miles west of Duluth, Talon’s Tamarack Mine in Tamarack, Minn., would include a 60-acre campus on the surface, a roughly 1.5-mile rail spur to a nearby train line, and a far more extensive underground mine to extract nickel and other metals hundreds of feet below, executives of the company said in an interview.

The Minnesota Center for Environmental Advocacy said in a statement that the U.S. would be better off boosting recycling to secure its nickel and other metal supplies. Around the world, governments and companies advancing renewable energy have found themselves battling communities opposed to similar projects.

“We do not believe that addressing climate change should come at the expense of the natural environment,” Talon CEO Henri van Rooyen said in a statement. “We can move to a clean energy system, protect the environment, respect tribal cultural resources and self-determination, involve front-line communities and working people in project approvals, and create good-paying union jobs. It doesn’t have to be a choice.”

