Professional services unite for new business event

The first ever International Services Week kicks off from October 21-25, 2024. Ahead of the event, Digital Journal has heard from Certinia’s CEO, DJ Paoni, looking at the event and other development in the professional services or enterprise space.

International Services Week is a new, independently organized event that celebrates the wide range, vital role, and meaningful impact of technology and services organizations in today’s global landscape.

Paoni begins by outlining why the new event is being held and what the main objectives are: “This inaugural International Services Week acknowledges the profound impact of the professional services sector, which now drives nearly two-thirds of global technology and services revenue.”

The event will also reflect the changing role of professional services within the corporate world, with Paoni noting: “With 63% of companies viewing their professional services teams as a profit centre, it’s clear that these teams are no longer just support functions—they’re critical to achieving business profitability and growth. Moving from product-centric to service-led strategies is redefining industries and requires organizations to rethink how they operate.”

How successful will the sector be in meeting these new expectations. Paoni thinks this will depend on how individual firms meet the challenge: “This shift from transactional sales to relationship-based services means that success hinges on how well organizations manage the customer journey lifecycle. It’s no longer enough to simply land a customer; businesses must help them adopt solutions, expand their usage, and, ultimately, renew their commitment.”

The reorganisation of departments within the typical company will be crucial, Paoni recommends: “As Services, Success, and Support teams blend into a more integrated set of processes that puts the customer at the centre, organizations will be better poised to orchestrate the right resources, with the right skills, at the right time, guiding success throughout the customer journey.”

Drawing the conversation ack to the new event, Paoni connects these changes with the objectives: “International Services Week arrives at a pivotal time for the industry. Traditional systems can’t keep up with our new reality, and the time is now for businesses to adopt technology and methods that align with the demands of a service-driven economy. And as AI and advanced technology reshape services delivery, organizations must adapt to provide efficient and personalized customer experiences.”

Networking will also be important, as Paoni points out: “This year’s first global acknowledgement of the professional services sector is an opportunity for industry leaders to connect, share innovations driving the sector forward, and exchange best practices. Businesses that focus on a customer-centric, adaptable approach will deepen relationships, improve service quality, and ensure sustainable growth in an increasingly competitive market.”