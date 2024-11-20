Professional roles increasing as tech sector records uplift

Brexit further clouded the outlook for London to retain its place as a preeminent global finance hub - Copyright AFP FETHI BELAID

Professional roles increased by 8.6 percent globally in October 2024 (compared with the previous month of September). In particular technology, media and telecoms reported a 14.2 percent growth in jobs.

Increased were also seen in retail, consumer goods & services (+29.3 percent), basic materials (+15.1 percent) and healthcare (+12.7 percent).

Nationally, Mexico leads the way on professional job creation in October, seemingly benefiting from the nearshoring boom (where companies relocate manufacturing and supply chain operations closer to North American markets). In addition, Canada is billed a ‘one to watch’.

In particular Canada has seen job creation in software development, cybersecurity, and fintech. Canada is on par with India for new job vacancies across the tech, media and telecoms space (+56.4 percent).

In contrast financial services reported a ‘muted’ October for job growth due to U.S. Election and U.K. budget.

Eight out of the top ten countries for job volumes reported job vacancy growth in October, when compared to the previous month – with Mexico (+21.6 percent), and Canada (+17.6 percent) leading the way. France was one of the only countries to report a notable decline in new professional jobs in October (-20.8 percent).

These findings are based on the latest Robert Walters Global Jobs Index in conjunction with Vacancysoft. This index tracks job flow for professionals across the globe by looking at external job adverts posted online in real time.

In October, all of the top 10 countries reported an increase in professional job vacancies across the tech, telecoms and media sector – most notably Mexico (+26.8 percent), UK (+19.9 percent), Singapore (+18.9 percent, and China (+17.1 percent).

Germany and France also reported an uplift in job vacancies in the past month across tech, media telecoms.

Whilst the U.S. only reported a +12 percent increase in job vacancies across tech, media and telecoms, the country continues to dominate across this space – representing close to 40 percent of all job vacancies in this sector in the top 500 companies around the world featured in the Robert Walters Global Jobs Index.

New job creation within financial services only increased by +1.1 percent in October, but the year as a whole is looking more positive – with a +10.1 percent increase in roles globally compared with 2023.

The U.S. continues to lead the way in job creation across financial services – and is on track to post +11.7 percent more vacancies this year than last.