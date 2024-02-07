Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Probe suggests blown-out Boeing jet panel had missing bolts

AFP

Published

The NTSB said four bolts on the Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft's faulty panel were missing
The NTSB said four bolts on the Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft's faulty panel were missing - Copyright GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP Michael M. Santiago
The NTSB said four bolts on the Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft's faulty panel were missing - Copyright GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP Michael M. Santiago

Four of the bolts securing the panel of a Boeing 737 MAX 9 Alaska Airlines jet that blew off mid-flight last month were missing, according to a preliminary investigation published Tuesday.

The National Transportation Safety Board’s initial report into the January 5 incident said the lack of damage or deformation around the holes “indicate that the four bolts that prevent upward movement of the (door) plug were missing before the plug moved upward off the stop pads.”

The agency has collected written documents and photos showing that Boeing employees removed four bolts from these locations during an inspection at the Renton plant in Washington State prior to delivery of the aircraft last October.

That operation had been carried out to replace five damaged rivets in the cabin of the aircraft. Other photos taken after the rivets had been replaced show that at least three of the bolts had not been reinstalled.

This door plug was used to block an exit that was not intended to be used, as the model already has enough emergency exits in this configuration.

On 5 January, the panel flew off mid-flight after the Alaska Airlines MAX 9 took off from Portland, Oregon bound for Ontario in California. The incident caused only minor injuries.

Alaska Airlines reported finding “loose equipment” following its own preliminary inspections.

United Airlines, which owns the largest fleet of 737 MAX 9s at 79 aircraft, said it had discovered “bolts that needed additional tightening” during checks.

In recent months, Boeing aircraft have experienced a series of problems and the US-based company has had to slow its deliveries as a result. 

At a congressional hearing Tuesday, the new Federal Aviation Administration chief, Michael Whitaker, said it was necessary to step up oversight of Boeing following the Alaska Airlines incident.

“There have been issues (with Boeing) in the past, and they don’t seem to be getting resolved,” he told a hearing of the House of Representatives subcommittee on aviation. 

“So we feel like we need to have a heightened level of oversight to really get after that,” he added.

In this article:Accident, Aviation, Boeing, Investigation, US
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

World

Charles III: enthusiastic king crowned after lifetime of waiting

King Charles III, now 75, began the job he was born to do in September 2022 upon the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

23 hours ago

World

UK’s King Charles III diagnosed with cancer

King Charles III has been diagnosed with cancer and has begun treatment, Buckingham Palace said on Monday.

20 hours ago
Toyota pioneered hybrid cars with its uber-popular Prius model Toyota pioneered hybrid cars with its uber-popular Prius model

Business

Toyota raises annual net profit forecast as chip shortage eases

Toyota pioneered hybrid cars with its uber-popular Prius model - Copyright AFP Richard A. BrooksJapan’s Toyota raised its annual net profit forecast to a...

20 hours ago
Mechanical engineer Anand Malligavad, known as "lake man", is campaigning to bring scores of lakes in Bengaluru back to life Mechanical engineer Anand Malligavad, known as "lake man", is campaigning to bring scores of lakes in Bengaluru back to life

World

India’s ‘lake man’ cleans up critical water supplies

Mechanical engineer Anand Malligavad, known as "lake man", is campaigning to bring scores of lakes in Bengaluru back to life - Copyright AFP Idrees...

20 hours ago